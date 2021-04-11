Ather electric scooter now in Delhi: Sales from capital to be twice than any other city

After much deliberation and research, Ather has begun its operations in Delhi and hopes to clock twice the number of sales compared to any other city in the country. We can also expect to see new variants of Ather 450 being launched next year.

Ather Energy has begun the deliveries of the Ather 450X and 450 Plus in Delhi. The Bangalore based EV manufacturer held an event to commemorate the occasion and invited owners to attend the event and to take deliveries of their brand-new Ather 450X and 450 Plus scooters. Tarun Mehta, co-founder & CEO of Ather Energy was present at the event to hand over the keys to the customers as well. We also got to chat with him and talk about the company’s plans on launching more models and expanding its reach across the country.

Prices for Ather 450 Plus and 450X in Delhi are Rs 1,27,916 and Rs 1,46,926, respectively. These prices include the subsidy given by the Delhi government under the FAME II scheme and make the scooter cheaper by Rs compared to Bangalore. Ather also has leasing options on offer that allow customers to own an Ather 450X with a down payment and a monthly fee, starting at Rs 3,394 per month. The company offers an Assured Buyback program on their vehicles under which the customers will get around Rs. 85,000 as a guaranteed value for the Ather 450X at the end of 3 years.

Ather will open its first experience centre in Delhi in Lajpat Nagar by next month. This will be the third company-owned experience centre. After this, Ather will open another store in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram. These experience centres will also act as service centres for vehicles with vehicle pick up and drop facility. According to the company, the usual service charges for an Ather 450X should cost Rs 400-500 which is very affordable compared to other internal combustion engine powered vehicles.

Ather started its operations in the capital after a lot of planning and deliberation. This is because Tarun Mehta has high hopes from the Delhi-NCR market and expects sales from the region to be twice that of any other state. Currently, Bangalore is the largest in terms of sales volume for the company but Taru9n believes that if things go as planned, Delhi-NCR has the potential to clock twice the number of sales compared to Bangalore. The first Ather 450X in Delhi was delivered to Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO of Hero MotoCorp, a couple of weeks ago.

Ather has already set up 10 fast-charging stations in Delhi and aims to plant 40-50 chargers in the NCR area. These charging points are called Ather Grid and have been planted across key hotspots in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. The company has partnered with national bodies like EESL to set up fast-charging points across the city and will be looking to partner with progressive hosts including cafés, restaurants, tech parks, malls, and gyms which can offer EV owners’ easy accessibility, curb range anxiety, and ease the adoption of electric vehicles in Delhi. With this, the company has almost 128 charging stations across more than 18 cities and plans to add 30-40 stations every month.

Since electric vehicles are based on a new technology and riding one requires the rider to unlearn some concepts that they might have learnt over the years by driving IC engine powered vehicles. Customers need to be educated and made aware of how an EV is different and how one should drive or ride them. The Ather Experience centres have capable executives that can guide the customers when they walk into the store. The company also plans to add more content to their website and mobile application, pertaining to information about the scooter. These steps could prove to be very helpful in educating people who choose to adopt the EV technology in its early stages.

Ather currently sells the 450 Plus and the 450X but plans to grow its product portfolio eventually. For now, the company only plans to focus on electric scooters in this and the coming year. They are looking to launch more variants for the 450 next year. The Ather 450X is powered by a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, and comes with 4 riding modes. In addition to Eco, Ride, and Sport, Ather has introduced a new high-performance mode called Warp. In this mode, the Ather 450X can go from 0 to 40kmph in just 3.3 sec and deliver a range of about 85km on a single charge. The Ather 450 Plus is a lower-powered variant of the vehicle and offers a top speed of 70kmph and a range of around 70km in Eco mode.

Additionally, the electric scooter has a 4G SIM card and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to manage phone calls and music on the touchscreen dashboard. The 7-inch touchscreen dashboard comes with a colour depth of 16M and a Snapdragon Quad-Core processor. Ather 450X utilises Android Open Source to offer Google Map navigation, on-board diagnostics, and other unique features like Over-the-air updates, Auto Indicator off and Guide-me-home lights.

