Ather 450X video review: Real-world range, performance, top speed, charging, ownership costs

Ather 450X is one highly impressive electric scooter and while many may think that it is overpriced, well, there are numerous features and blistering performance on board that justify the figures. Here is how it is to live with an Ather 450X!

By:Updated: May 18, 2021 1:01 PM

 

Just before the onset of the second wave of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we managed to wrap up our shoot of the Ather 450X that was with us for 10 days. During our first ride review of this electric scooter, we had already elaborated its performance improvements and how much better is it than the lower-spec Ather 450 Plus. And hence, now was the time to tell you how the Ather 450X is to live with along with its ownership costs, charging ecosystem and a lot more. Our test unit had our personal favourite Space Grey paint scheme which by the way has the highest demand among the customers. The attention to detail is simply phenomenal and the build quality is at par with what most of the leading manufacturers have to offer.

Watch video | Our Ather 450X detailed review:

Now, coming to one of the biggest highlights. The Ather 450X comes with a 7-inch IP65-rated connected touchscreen, which by the way is the most advanced connectivity suite on any two-wheeler not just in India, but the entire world as well. With the latest update called Atherstack Atom, the system also lets you accept and reject calls and while the vehicle is stationary, you can also play, pause or jump to next/previous music tracks. Then, there is also a navigation assist which also shows you directions to the nearest charging station. The touch response of the screen is seamless and you will actually feel that you are operating a tablet or a smartphone. Yes, it is that smooth!

Watch video | Ather 450X Real-World Acceleration, Top speed tested in all four modes:

Speaking of performance, the Ather 450X comes with four riding modes namely Eco, Ride, Sport and Warp. As the name suggests, Eco offers the maximum range while Warp mode promises blistering performance. As far as real-world numbers are concerned, the Ather 450X gave us a maximum range of 92 km on a single full charge during our tests while we managed to achieve a top speed of 90 kmph, that too with a pillion. The ride quality is sublime and the scooter offers great handling characteristics. Moreover, the Ather 450X is high on flickability that makes it a fun to ride two-wheeler in the city.

Ather 450X price in Delhi is currently Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom) and this also includes the cost of the home charging solution, better known as Ather Dot. The company also offers a portable charger as an optional accessory that will cost you Rs 10,950, including GST. On the other hand, the installation charges by the company to fit Ather Dot at your place is Rs 1,800.

For more details on the Ather 450X including the exact ownership costs, real-world range, performance, and a lot more, watch the videos above.

