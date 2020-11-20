Ather 450X, Series1 electric scooters deliveries begin: Here’s when you can buy in your city!

Apart from the Ather 450X electric scooter, the company has also started the deliveries of the Series1 special edition. The prime highlight of the 450X Series1 electric scooter is the translucent body panels, making it the first-ever production two-wheeler in India to feature so.

Ather Energy has started delivering the 450X electric scooters to the customers in Bengaluru and Chennai. The brand further stated that the vehicle is also available for sale right now in Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and the same will be delivered to the customers in the rest of the country soon. Ather Energy recently raised an investment of approximately Rs 260 crore in its latest Series D funding round led by Sachin Bansal’s investment of USD 23 million.  With the latest round, Sachin has made a total investment of USD 53 million to date. Moreover, Hero MotoCorp also invested USD 12 million as a part of the Series D round. Apart from the cities mentioned above, the company’s electric scooters will soon be going on sale in cities namely Delhi, Coimbatore, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kolkata.

To meet the demand in the coming years, the Bengaluru-based start-up will be moving to a new manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu soon and the same has been designed to manufacture up to 1 million electric scooters every year. Apart from the Ather 450X electric scooter, the company has also started the deliveries of the Series1 special edition. The prime highlight of the 450X Series1 electric scooter is the translucent body panels, making it the first-ever production two-wheeler in India to feature so.

With the tinted translucent panels, one can see the ‘insides’ of the scooter, however, no one will be able to peek into the underseat storage of the scooter and see the contents or your belongings in the boot space. If you are planning to buy the Ather Series1 special edition, you won’t be able to do that now as it is only for those who pre-booked the scooter even before Ather Energy announced the specs and pricing of Ather 450X in January 2020. That said, the Series1 is in a way a token of thanks for the customers who have shown loyalty and trust in the brand.

