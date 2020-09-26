Ather 450X Series1 Collector’s Edition looks stunning with translucent body panels, all-black paint scheme

Ather 450X Series1 Collector's Edition has finally been unveiled and it looks absolutely smashing! The biggest highlight being the translucent body panels, making the Collector's Edition the first-ever two-wheeler in India to feature so. Here is what else makes it special!

The Ather 450X Collector’s Edition or the Series1 has finally been unveiled and it looks stunning, to say the least! The biggest highlight of the 450X Series1 is the fact that the company has used translucent body panels on the scooter and this certainly makes for the first-ever design highlight of its kind on any production two-wheeler, at least in India. All thanks to the tinted translucent panels, you can see the ‘insides’ of the scooter and Ather’s distinct cast aluminum chassis is visible under the seat and the trellis frame. Just in case if you have been wondering that the translucent body panels will also give a peek into what’s there in the boot space, well, thankfully, this is not the case. The company has confirmed that the privacy in terms of the boot space is secured and hence, all you can see is just the frame and not the contents of the under seat storage compartment.

Moreover, the electric scooter gets an all-black paint scheme along with red highlights that distinguish itself from the regular model that comes in three colours of Grey, White and Mint Green. Apart from the change in visuals, the rest of the scooter remains the same as the standard 450X. As the scooter looks quite appealing and pleasing to the eyes, we are sure many of you might have got tempted to buy it! Well, sadly you can’t do it now the Ather 450X Series1 Collector’s Edition was only meant for those who pre-booked the scooter even before the company announced the specs and the pricing of the Ather 450X in January 2020.

That said, the Collector’s Edition is the company’s way of extending appreciation to the buyers that have always believed in the brand. The said signature colours for the Ather 450X Series1 Collector’s Edition are also featured on the 7-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with a special intro screen and subtle hints of red in the UI. The deliveries of the Ather 450X Series1 will begin by November 2020 in all 11 cities in which the company plans to enter in the near future. These include Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kozhikode and Kolkata.

As already mentioned, only the customers who booked the Ather 450X Series1 Collector’s Edition before 28th January, 2020 (launch date of Ather 450X) were eligible for it and the company doesn’t have any plans as of now to bring the said model in the future in order to maintain its exclusivity. Ather Energy has also stated that the initial batches of Series1 scooters will be shipped with black panels and will be upgraded to the translucent panels in May 2021.

