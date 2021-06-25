Ather 450X-rivalling Ola electric scooter launch soon: CEO asks colour preferences on Twitter

The upcoming Ola electric scooter is expected to offer a range of 150 km on a single full charge.

The premium electric scooter segment in India is set to spice up further very soon with the launch of Ola’s upcoming offering. The e-scooter is set to take on the likes of Ather 450X and TVS iQube and hence, expectations from it are certainly high. Now, very recently, Chairman and Group CEO of Ola – Bhavish Aggarwal took it to Twitter to ask the colour preferences from the Twitterati. In addition, Aggarwal mentioned that Black is one of the colour options that is already confirmed for the upcoming Ola electric scooter. A few days back, Ola Electric had announced that it will be taking its electric scooter to global markets to countries like France, Italy, and Germany. The company will be launching internationally this financial year itself.

Time to order some paint! What color would you like on the Ola Scooter? Already got you covered for Black! What else? @OlaElectric pic.twitter.com/NXMftKJrrq — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) June 24, 2021

Ola Electric will be starting with India operations first after which it will soon be moving into international markets with a prime focus on Europe. Ola Electric had also revealed some interesting plans about its Hypercharger network that is going to be the world’s largest fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers. As per the company, its Hypercharger would be able to charge the scooter to 50 percent in just 18 minutes. This should be good enough to offer a 75 km range and with this, Ola Electric had hinted that its e-scooter would come with a range of 150 km.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter In-Depth Review:

The company’s Hypercharger will be present in 400 cities across India with over 1 lakh charging points. With the latest FAME II revisions in place, expect the Ola electric scooter to be priced competitively. We are expecting a figure of close to Rs 1 lakh. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest news, reviews, and a lot more.

