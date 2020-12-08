Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

Ather Energy says that it will be opening up in these new markets in a staggered manner by Q1 2021. Moreover, the company will begin setting up test rides to let consumers experience the vehicle. Ather is also in talks with prospective retail partners in these markets and has already begun locating spaces to set up its fast EV charging network - Ather Grid.

As part of the Phase 2 expansion, Ather Energy has announced its entry into 16 new Indian cities. The said markets in which Ather Energy will be launching the 450X smart electric scooter next year are Mysore, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Nasik, Surat, Panaji, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Noida, Lucknow, Nagpur, and Siliguri. The company has stated in a press statement that the overwhelming demand for Ather Energy’s products, dealership requests, and requests for test rides have led it to include these new markets in Phase 2 of its expansion plans. Also, Ather Energy says that it is now fast-tracking its plans to meet the demand for its electric scooters by Q1 2021. That said, the Ather 450X scooter will be available across a total of 27 cities in India by Q1 2021.

Watch Video | Our Ather 450X electric scooter review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Many customers in these new cities are also eligible for the limited-edition Series 1 model, as they had placed orders in January 2020 even before the official launch of the new product. Ather Energy says that it will be opening up in these cities in a staggered manner by Q1 2021 and will also begin setting up test rides to let consumers experience the vehicle. Ather is also in talks with prospective retail partners in these markets and has already begun locating spaces to set up its fast EV charging network, better known as Ather Grid.

In the 11 markets that Ather has currently a presence in, over 60 charging points are already installed with more in the pipeline. The Ather 450X is basically an upgrade from the outgoing Ather 450 and is the quickest electric scooter on sale in India. The scooter comes in three new colours of Grey, Green, and White. Powering the Ather 450X is a 6kW PMSM motor, a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and the electric scooter gets four riding modes namely Eco, Ride, Sport and the new ‘Warp’ mode.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.