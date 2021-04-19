Ather 450X deliveries start in Coimbatore, Trichy: Price, charging point details

With the help of a fast charger or Ather Grid, the Ather 450X electric scooter can be charged at the rate of 1.5 km per minute.

By:April 19, 2021 3:14 PM
Ather 450X side view

 

Ather Energy has begun delivery and test rides of Ather 450X electric scooter at Ramnagar, Coimbatore, in association with Rajdurai’s E-Vehicles Pvt Ltd. In addition, the delivery and test rides of the electric scooter have also commenced in Trichy at Annamalai Nagar, in association with Vela Automobiles Pvt Ltd. Ather Energy already has its presence in Chennai and now with its entry in Coimbatore and Trichy, the EV start-up is taking the count to three cities in the state of Tamil Nadu. Along with the test rides, people of Coimbatore and Trichy can learn about all features of the EV and different ownership and purchase models to buy the Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus electric scooters. The company says that its experience center – Ather Space is likely to open in the next couple of weeks in both cities.

Talking of charging points or Ather Grid, Ather Energy has already set up 5 of these in Coimbatore while 2 have been set up in Trichy. Ather Energy says that it will be installing more charging points in the coming months in both these cities. To ensure this, the brand is looking to partner with multiple cafes, restaurants, tech parks, malls, and gyms that can offer EV owners easy accessibility. Over 120 public fast charging points have been set up by Ather Energy across more than 18 cities in India.

Ather 450X is powered with a 6kW PMSM motor coupled with a new 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, and gets four riding modes namely Eco, Ride, Sport and ‘Warp’. The electric scooter can sprint from 0 to 40 km/h in just 3.3 sec in Warp mode. With the help of fast chargers, the scooter can be charged at the rate of 1.5km per minute. Coming to the most important bit i.e. pricing, the ex-showroom price of the Ather 450X is Rs 1,60,796 in Coimbatore and Trichy. On the other hand, the lower-spec Ather 450 Plus is priced at Rs 1,41,786 in both cities.

