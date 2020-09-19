Ather 450X Collector’s Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here’s why you can’t buy it now!

With the Ather 450X Collector's Edition, the company in a way is trying to offer a token of thanks to the customers who have always believed and have loyalty towards the brand. Here is how!

By:Updated: Sep 19, 2020 12:45 PM

 

The Ather 450X Collector’s Edition is set to be unveiled in India on 25th September. The said model comes with a special visual treatment that makes it quite different and unique compared to the standard model. But before you get any excited and ready your chequebooks to buy the Collector’s Edition, well, sadly, you cannot do it now. The reason being, this special model will be delivered only to the customers of the company that had booked the 450X electric scooter even before the company had revealed its pricing and specifications. That said, with the Ather 450X Collector’s Edition, the company in a way, is trying to offer a token of thanks to the customers who have always believed and have loyalty towards the brand. In terms of the specifications and the pricing, the Ather 450X Collector’s Edition will be exactly the same as the standard model.

Also Read Ather 450X price, subscription plans, battery ownership structure explained: Every question answered!

The company has recently shared a teaser video of the Collector’s Edition of the smart electric scooter which doesn’t reveal much details or hints in terms of the appearance of the product. The Ather 450X electric scooter was launched in India for a starting price of Rs 99,000 (ex-showroom). However, the said figure only includes the ownership of the scooter which means that for battery leasing, you will have to pay extra. For this, you can opt for either one of the two subscription plans that Ather calls ‘performance packs’. If you want to pay the full upfront price for the Ather 450X, you will have to pay Rs 1.49 lakh with the Plus and Rs 1.59 lakh (both, ex-showroom, Bengaluru) with the Pro pack. The said upfront prices exclude registration and insurance costs and include everything else including battery ownership.

In other news, Ather Energy recently announced that it will expand its presence to Kozhikode by early 2021. With this announcement, the company has added Kozhikode as the 11th city in the first phase of its expansion plans across India. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

