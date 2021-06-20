Ather 450X, 450 Plus new city-wise prices out: Rs 14,500 cheaper after FAME II subsidy revision

Ather Energy says that the revised FAME II incentive is applicable to all scooters that have been invoiced on or after 11th June, 2021. In order to be precise, the Ather 450X and Plus electric scooters have gotten cheaper by Rs 14,500 post the FAME II revision.

A few days back, the Government announced its decision to increase electric two-wheeler subsidies under its FAME II scheme. In order to be precise, a notification issued by the Department of Heavy Industry had stated that the incentive for electric two-wheelers in the country has now been increased to Rs 15,000 per kWh compared to the previous Rs 10,000 per kWh. As a result of this, electric two-wheelers in India have now become cheaper significantly. That said, if you have been noticing prices of electric bikes and scooters slashing in recent days, now you know the reason behind it. Among all EV makers, Ather Energy was the first one to announce the price cut for its products.

Watch video | Ather 450X electric scooter in-depth review:

After the FAME II subsidy revision, the Ather 450X electric scooter now costs Rs 1,32,426 in the National Capital. On the other hand, the lower-spec Ather 450 Plus is now available in Delhi for a reduced price of Rs 1,13,416. Now, talking of Bengaluru, which happens to be Ather Energy’s home market, the 450X electric scooter is now available here for a price of Rs 1,44,500 while the Ather 450 Plus is now priced here at Rs 1,25,490. Apart from these cities, the company has announced the reduced prices for cities like Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kochi and Jaipur. The price info for other cities in which Ather Energy currently operates in has been updated on its official website.

Here are the city-wise prices of the Ather 450X electric scooter after FAME II subsidy revision:

The company says that the revised FAME II incentive is applicable to all scooters that have been invoiced on or after 11th June, 2021. In order to be precise, the Ather 450X and Plus electric scooters have gotten cheaper by Rs 14,500 post the FAME II revision. Here are reduced prices for the Ather 450 Plus in some key cities:

Ahmedabad – Rs 1,27,916

Chennai – Rs 1,27,286

Jaipur – Rs 1,26,014

Kolkata – Rs 1,27,916

Mumbai – Rs 1,23,231

Nagpur – Rs 1,22,916

For more details, the complete price break-up and revised prices of the Ather 450X and 450 Plus in 18 cities (where Ather Energy is currently selling its electric scooters) across India, you can check out the company’s official website. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

