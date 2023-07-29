Ather 450S India launch on August 3 – What to expect?

The Ather 450S India launch is scheduled on August 3 and here’s what to expect from Ather’s most affordable electric scooter.

Bangalore-based EV maker Ather is readying to launch its most affordable electric scooter in India, the 450S. The electric scooter is scheduled to be launched in India on August 3 and go on sale soon after. Booking for the new Ather 450S is open.

If you are thinking of buying the new Ather 450S, here’s what you should know about the upcoming electric scooter ahead of its launch.

Ather 450S – What to expect?

Design and platform

The new Ather 450S will be based on the same platform as the flagship 450X and will also feature a similar design. It will retain the sharp styling of the 450X, which has a minimalistic, yet sporty design. The 450S will have slightly different graphics to make it stand out compared to the Ather 450X.

Battery pack

The new Ather 450S will sport a smaller 3kWh battery pack compared to the 450X’s 3.7kWh unit. The smaller battery pack also means a lower range and Ather claims that the 450S can travel 115km on a full charge while achieving a top speed of 90kmph. The Ather 450X on the other hand, has a range of 146km on a full charge, while the top speed is identical at 90kmph.

Features and equipment

The new 450S will get telescopic front forks, disc brakes at both ends, a monoshock at the rear, a digital dashboard, and more, the 450S will likely get smartphone connectivity, but it will miss out on the TFT dash the 450X offers, along with all the other connected features. The 450S could offer navigation, but in a much simpler way compared to the 450X.

Price and competition

The Ather 450S will be priced at an introductory price of Rs 1.29 lakh ex-showroom. When launched, it will compete against the TVS iQube, Ola S1 Air, and other scooters in the segment. Stay tuned for more details as we will bring you all the updates from the Ather 450S India launch on August 3.