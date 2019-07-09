Ather 450 smart electric scooter launched in Chennai: Details on price, deliveries, subscription and lease plan

Ather Energy has announced its entry in Chennai with the launch of its flagship scooter - the 450. The company is already present in Bengaluru and is aiming to be present in 30 Indian cities by the year 2023. The Ather 450 has been launched in Chennai at a price of Rs 1.31 lakh (on-road) and bookings are open at a refundable token amount of Rs 5,000. The said price for the scooter also includes two helmets. The brand recently organized multiple customer engagement sessions in Chennai and almost 50 Ather customers from Bengaluru came down to Chennai to share their experience.

Ather Energy says that almost 2/3rd of the potential customers who came for the sessions pre-booked the scooter at the venue itself. Deliveries for the Ather 450 will commence in September 2019 for the first batch which is now full. Deliveries for the second batch will start during November-December followed by the third batch in February 2020. For the first two batches, Ather Energy has announced free Ather One subscription plan for the first year. Just like Bengaluru, Ather Energy has also revealed the lease plan at Rs 2,517 per month for Chennai.

The lease plan demands at least 12 months of commitment, maintenance, insurance along with the software upgrades. In order to purchase a lease plan, you first have to deposit a fully refundable amount of Rs 75,000. The customers get a three-year / unlimited km warranty with the Ather 450. Apart from its blistering performance and some really interesting features, the scooter comes with an IP67 level waterproof battery pack which means that there will be no harm even if it is submerged under the water up to a depth of 1 metre.

The brand will also be coming up with a full-fledged experience center in Chennai very soon and Ather Energy says that this one will be twice as bigger compared to its Bengaluru's experience center. Ather Energy will be entering Hyderabad and Pune this year. Talking of the charging infrastructure, Ather Energy has installed 10 charging points in Chennai as of now. The brand aims to take this number to 50 within the next 12 months.

We have ridden the Ather 450 so stay tuned for the detailed test ride review.