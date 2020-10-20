Ather 450 Plus electric scooter’s price in India slashed: Buyback program for 450X launched

Apart from the launch of the new buyback program, Ather Energy has also improved some purchase solutions for Ather 450X. The company says that after the success of the lease model in Bengaluru and Chennai, the brand will be extending the same for the Ather 450X across all cities. More details below!

Ather Energy has launched an ‘Assured Buyback’ program for its 450X electric scooter. Under this program, the company is guaranteeing a buyback for the Ather 450X at Rs 85,000 at the end of three years. The company says that the high reliability of the product will ensure that the company’s electric scooters will command a strong value in the resale market as also witnessed by the existing owners of Ather 450 electric scooters. Apart from the launch of the new buyback program, Ather Energy has also improved some purchase solutions for Ather 450X. The company says that after the success of the lease model in Bengaluru and Chennai, the brand will be extending the same for the Ather 450X across all cities. The said model allows the customers to access a fully loaded Ather 450X at a lower price point along with a nominal monthly fee.

The Bengaluru-based start-up believes that in the current economic context, this might be significant for a segment of customers who are unwilling to opt for a full purchase. Also, in order to reduce the overall cost of ownership of the Ather 450X electric scooter, Bengaluru consumers can exchange their old petrol ICE two-wheeler and others can opt for low-interest rate loans from multiple partners that Ather Energy has tie-ups with. Apart from the aforementioned announcements, here is one more!

Ather Energy has slashed the ex-showroom price of the Ather 450 Plus electric scooter from Rs 1.49 lakh to Rs 1,39,990. That said, you can now save Rs 9,000 on the purchase of the said model. Ather’s subscription plans also see a revision and these have been made more flexible. The said plans now come with as many as four independent packs that the customer can choose from based on their usage and these start at just Rs 125 per month. These packs include Ather Connect Lite for all basic connected features, Ather Connect Pro, Ather Service Lite for periodic maintenance, RSA & labour and last, Ather Service Pro for premium service experience. The company also mentions that the charging at its public charging points, Ather Grid, will be absolutely free of cost until March 2021.

