Ather 450 Plus electric scooter’s price in India slashed: Buyback program for 450X launched

Apart from the launch of the new buyback program, Ather Energy has also improved some purchase solutions for Ather 450X. The company says that after the success of the lease model in Bengaluru and Chennai, the brand will be extending the same for the Ather 450X across all cities. More details below!

By:October 20, 2020 1:16 PM

 

Ather Energy has launched an ‘Assured Buyback’ program for its 450X electric scooter. Under this program, the company is guaranteeing a buyback for the Ather 450X at Rs 85,000 at the end of three years. The company says that the high reliability of the product will ensure that the company’s electric scooters will command a strong value in the resale market as also witnessed by the existing owners of Ather 450 electric scooters. Apart from the launch of the new buyback program, Ather Energy has also improved some purchase solutions for Ather 450X. The company says that after the success of the lease model in Bengaluru and Chennai, the brand will be extending the same for the Ather 450X across all cities. The said model allows the customers to access a fully loaded Ather 450X at a lower price point along with a nominal monthly fee.

The Bengaluru-based start-up believes that in the current economic context, this might be significant for a segment of customers who are unwilling to opt for a full purchase. Also, in order to reduce the overall cost of ownership of the Ather 450X electric scooter, Bengaluru consumers can exchange their old petrol ICE two-wheeler and others can opt for low-interest rate loans from multiple partners that Ather Energy has tie-ups with. Apart from the aforementioned announcements, here is one more!

Ather Energy has slashed the ex-showroom price of the Ather 450 Plus electric scooter from Rs 1.49 lakh to Rs 1,39,990. That said, you can now save Rs 9,000 on the purchase of the said model. Ather’s subscription plans also see a revision and these have been made more flexible. The said plans now come with as many as four independent packs that the customer can choose from based on their usage and these start at just Rs 125 per month. These packs include Ather Connect Lite for all basic connected features, Ather Connect Pro, Ather Service Lite for periodic maintenance, RSA & labour and last, Ather Service Pro for premium service experience. The company also mentions that the charging at its public charging points, Ather Grid, will be absolutely free of cost until March 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Drive a Maruti Suzuki Swift, XL6 without buying it: Subscription through Orix explained

Drive a Maruti Suzuki Swift, XL6 without buying it: Subscription through Orix explained

Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition launched with customizable livery: Priced at Rs 64,470

Hero Splendor+ Black and Accent Edition launched with customizable livery: Priced at Rs 64,470

Nissan Magnite global unveil on October 21: What to expect from Tata Nexon rival

Nissan Magnite global unveil on October 21: What to expect from Tata Nexon rival

All-new Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000: Automatic gearbox a big hit

All-new Mahindra Thar bookings cross 15,000: Automatic gearbox a big hit

Tata Nexon EV price hiked: India's first sub-4m compact SUV costlier by this much

Tata Nexon EV price hiked: India's first sub-4m compact SUV costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 160R price increased: Honda X-Blade rival costlier by this much

Hero Xtreme 160R price increased: Honda X-Blade rival costlier by this much

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

Used two-wheelers can now be serviced at home: CredR launches mobile app for contactless service

Car Discounts October 2020: Now save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai this month

Car Discounts October 2020: Now save upto Rs 1 lakh on a new Hyundai this month

September 2020 sales: Two-wheelers register 11.64% growth as scooter, bike sales go up

September 2020 sales: Two-wheelers register 11.64% growth as scooter, bike sales go up

Triumph Trident set for a global reveal on this date: All about Triumph's most-affordable triple!

Triumph Trident set for a global reveal on this date: All about Triumph's most-affordable triple!

Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition launched: Get these features for Rs 25,000 more

Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition launched: Get these features for Rs 25,000 more

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Spy shot: Mahindra Thar rival spotted in Manesar

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India Spy shot: Mahindra Thar rival spotted in Manesar

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe video review: Specs, features, price

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe video review: Specs, features, price

KTM launches ride experiences for Duke, RC, ADV customers: First 1,000 to avail special offer

KTM launches ride experiences for Duke, RC, ADV customers: First 1,000 to avail special offer

2020 MotoGP: 8 winners in 9 races! Rins sweeps victory as Alex Marquez takes 2nd MotoGP podium

2020 MotoGP: 8 winners in 9 races! Rins sweeps victory as Alex Marquez takes 2nd MotoGP podium

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank team up to offer festive financing offers: Rs 799 per lakh per month EMI & more benefits!

Tata Motors, HDFC Bank team up to offer festive financing offers: Rs 799 per lakh per month EMI & more benefits!

Bajaj Dominar 400 price increased yet again: Flagship Bajaj costlier by this much

Bajaj Dominar 400 price increased yet again: Flagship Bajaj costlier by this much

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo bags 10th pole at Aragon despite trip to medical centre after FP3

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo bags 10th pole at Aragon despite trip to medical centre after FP3

Maruti Suzuki Service Festival starts: Discount offers on service, free car wash

Maruti Suzuki Service Festival starts: Discount offers on service, free car wash

Yamaha FZ-FI, FZS-FI launched with Smartphone Bluetooth connectivity: Pay this much more for this feature

Yamaha FZ-FI, FZS-FI launched with Smartphone Bluetooth connectivity: Pay this much more for this feature