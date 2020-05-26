Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

Now you can rent an Ather 450 electric scooter by paying just Rs 499. Here's how!

By:Updated: May 26, 2020 1:57:50 PM

 

Electric vehicle start up, Ather Energy has recently joined hands with Bounce for a scooter sharing program. In order to help COVID-19 frontline warriors like healthcare workers and delivery partners, Bounce had introduced ‘ScooterHero’, a P2P initiative under which individuals are able to rent their vehicles during the ongoing lockdown. Now, with the new partnership, the new Ather 450 electric scooters will be available for rent with multiple benefits. That said, owners of the Ather 450 will be able to monetize the idle time of their vehicle while it is parked during lockdown.

Interested customers can list their Ather 450 electric scooter on Bounce website and the P2P scooters are picked up and returned back to the owner by Bounce customers. In order to opt for this program, the consumers first need to book the Ather 450 through Bounce platform and on delivery, the commercially registered vehicle is ready to be listed on the Bounce app. That said, Ather Energy has put up brand new scooters with commercial registration on the Bounce website. Apart from this, interested owners of Ather 450 can also lost their vehicle on the said platform.

Bounce customers will be able to rent the scooter for hours or days, as mentioned by the owner. Consumers will be remunerated by Bounce when their scooter is rented. Customers that rent an Ather 450 will be able to monitor the health of the scooter, courtesy the Ather mobile application. The rented scooters will also be eligible for free fast charging at 38 Ather Grid points for one year and these will be delivered with a portable charger as well that can be used at any 5A plug point anywhere in the city.

The said program has been launched in Bengaluru as of now starting this month. Booking for an Ather 450 can be done via Bounce website for Rs 499. For brand new scooters that Ather Energy is listing on the website, these will be delivered on priority basis post the lockdown once deliveries resume.

