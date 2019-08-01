Ather 450, 340 electric scooters get cheaper after GST reduction: Here are the new prices

Ather Energy has reduced the prices of its two electric scooters namely 450 and 340 after the GST council announced a drop in GST from 12 percent to 5 percent for electric vehicles. After the GST revision, the Ather 450 can be yours for a price of Rs 1.22 lakh in Chennai and Rs 1.13 lakh in Bangalore. On the other hand, you can now buy the Ather 340 at a price of Rs 1.10 lakh in Chennai and Rs 1.02 in Bangalore. All prices mentioned are on-road figures. That said, the Ather 450 and Ather 340 see a price drop in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 after the GST revision.

Ather Energy currently sells its electric scooters only in two Indian cities namely Chennai and Bangalore. However, the brand seems aggressive in its expansion plans as it aims to be present in almost 30 Indian cities by the year 2023. Ather 450, which is the company's flagship electric scooter is currently seeing an overwhelming response in the market. It is currently the brand's main focus as the 450 accounted for a total of 98 percent bookings out of the two scooters. The 450 gets some smart features and one of its biggest highlights is the 7-inch touchscreen that gives access to a lot of information.

The scooter comes with three riding modes namely Eco, Ride and Sport. Ather claims a realistic range of 75km, 65km and 55km respectively for the three modes and some customers have even claimed a range of over 100 km in the Eco mode. By the year 2023, the company plans to set up a total of 6500 plus public charging points across the country. Moreover, the company aims to enter some global markets too by the said year. Ather Energy is eyeing production of 1 million units by the year 2023 compared to 10,000 production capacity in 2019.

