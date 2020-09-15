Ashok Leyland Bada Dost electric LCV to be launched soon: To get segment first-mover advantage

With next-to-no factory electric LCV models in India, it is likely that the Bada Dost with its electrified powertrain will offer a lower cost of ownership and promise of a cleaner environment.

By:September 15, 2020 11:07 AM

The Ashok Leyland Bada Dost LCV was launched a day ago. It is available right now with a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder diesel engine that makes 80hp power and 190Nm torque. There is also a 5-speed manual transmission in the works. On the sidelines of the Bada Dost LCV, Express Drives had a virtual chat with Nitin Seth, COO, Ashok Leyland. Nitin confirmed that the Bada Dost electric is in the works. Phoenix Platform, on which the Bada Dost is based, is capable of churning out EV variants too, added Nitin. He further said, “We will launch the EV version when the market is ready and will announce this in due course of time.” For the record, in a staggering 24 months the Bada Dost was developed whereas, it usually takes 36 months for any new platform or product development.

Also Read Ashok Leyland Bada Dost launched

The Bada Dost platform carries no legacy and is all-new. Nitin said that Bada Dost will be initially launched in RHD configuration. To address international markets, we will be launching in LHD configuration very shortly. The vehicle will be homologated to meet the requirements of specific markets. The vehicle is already package protected for a whole range of international markets, both RHD and LHD. Bada Dost is launched in the 2.49 and 3.49-tonne gross vehicle weight (GVW) categories.

We checked with Nitin if the Bada Dost will cannibalise sales of the older model. He said that the newer LCV has a higher tonnage capacity and hence will not eat into the sales of the Dost. We also asked about the warranty as well as service packages. Nitin mentioned that the warranty costs is one of the lowest in the industry due to the least defect in our range of products, whereas the details of the service are available at our dealerships.

The Bada Dost will be built at the company’s new Hosur plant. It is likely that the upcoming electric version too will be made here.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Lane discipline: What is it and why it needs to be followed while driving or riding

Lane discipline: What is it and why it needs to be followed while driving or riding

Honda City vs Hyundai Verna diesel video comparison: Price, features, specs

Honda City vs Hyundai Verna diesel video comparison: Price, features, specs

MG Gloster to be first in segment to feature adaptive cruise control: Launch soon

MG Gloster to be first in segment to feature adaptive cruise control: Launch soon

Electric Hummer to drive diagonally in new Crab Mode! Unveil next month

Electric Hummer to drive diagonally in new Crab Mode! Unveil next month

Kia Sonet Review: Diesel AT, Petrol iMT Pros & Cons

Kia Sonet Review: Diesel AT, Petrol iMT Pros & Cons

Toyota Urban Cruiser launch date revealed: Expected price, features of Maruti Vitara Brezza rival

Toyota Urban Cruiser launch date revealed: Expected price, features of Maruti Vitara Brezza rival

2021 Hyundai Tucson makes global debut: Gets extensive cosmetic overhaul and updated features

2021 Hyundai Tucson makes global debut: Gets extensive cosmetic overhaul and updated features

Royal Enfield Twins FT competes in its first American Flat Track race, finishes seventh

Royal Enfield Twins FT competes in its first American Flat Track race, finishes seventh

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost electric LCV to be launched soon: To get segment first-mover advantage

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost electric LCV to be launched soon: To get segment first-mover advantage

Hyundai Mobility Membership to be available to existing Hyundai customers soon

Hyundai Mobility Membership to be available to existing Hyundai customers soon

Production-ready Bimota Tesi H2 revealed: 242 hp in a 207 kg bike!

Production-ready Bimota Tesi H2 revealed: 242 hp in a 207 kg bike!

Mercedes-Benz E-Class, GLC to be costlier by this much from October 2020

Mercedes-Benz E-Class, GLC to be costlier by this much from October 2020

Decoding EV roadmap in India: Benefits of EV policy, electrification of logistics and more

Decoding EV roadmap in India: Benefits of EV policy, electrification of logistics and more

Honda Cars organises 13-day body & paint service camp starting today

Honda Cars organises 13-day body & paint service camp starting today

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost LCV launched: Price, specs, features explained

Ashok Leyland Bada Dost LCV launched: Price, specs, features explained

Lamborghini's new Rs 13.24 lakh electric bicycle launched with Aventador SVJ livery

Lamborghini's new Rs 13.24 lakh electric bicycle launched with Aventador SVJ livery

Top 5 sports bikes for beginners in India: From Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki, TVS & Bajaj

Top 5 sports bikes for beginners in India: From Yamaha, KTM, Suzuki, TVS & Bajaj

Mercedes-Benz EQC video review: Range, features, specs explained

Mercedes-Benz EQC video review: Range, features, specs explained

Book the Toyota Urban Cruiser before launch and get this special maintenance package

Book the Toyota Urban Cruiser before launch and get this special maintenance package

Skoda Rapid TSI AT India launch on 17 September: Expected price and other details

Skoda Rapid TSI AT India launch on 17 September: Expected price and other details