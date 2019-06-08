Arc Vector electric bike with 200 kmph top speed to launch next year

The world is gradually moving towards e-mobility and while some manufacturers are in the race to offer the most affordable options to the masses, there are some that just can't compromise when it comes to performance and speed. Here, we are talking about an example of the latter. Arc vector electric motorcycle is all set to enter production by the end of next year. The said e-bike is capable of reaching a top speed of 200 kmph and hence, should not be mistaken for a boring and slow electric motorcycle. First unveiled at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show last year, the Arc Vector electric motorcycle will be manufactured at the company's new production facility in South Wales in the UK.

During the first 18 months of production, only 399 units will be made, that too on order basis. As far as pricing is concerned, the upcoming Arc Vector electric bike will come at a price of £90,000, which translates to close to Rs 80 lakh. Propelling this motorcycle is a 399V electric motor that is good for churning out a maximum power output of 133 bhp. A sprint from 0 to 100 kmph comes in around 3 seconds and the bike is claimed to deliver an impressive range of 434 km. The 16.8 kWh battery can be charged in just 40 minutes, which is all thanks to a CCS DC fast charger.

Now to the equipment, the upcoming Arc Vector electric bike will come with Brembo brakes with Stylema calipers. The suspension duties will be taken care of by Ohlins. The bike gets carbon-fibre swingarm and carbon monocoque design, all of which has resulted in significant weight saving. Speaking of the advanced features, the Arc Vector will get Arc’s helmet with a heads-up display along with a haptic jacket that offers provides multiple signals and feedback to the rider through vibrations.

For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!