Apple’s first electric car to be based Hyundai’s EV platform: Launch likely by 2027

It was in January when we read reports of Hyundai Motor and Apple Inc planning to sign a partnership deal on autonomous electric cars. The report was followed with a statement from Hyundai Motor that it was in early talks with Apple after another local media outlet said the companies aimed to launch a self-driving electric car in 2027, sending Hyundai shares up nearly 20%.

And now, noted TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has confirmed that Apple will work in close cooperation with Hyundai on an initial model that could lead to new vehicles built in association with General Motors and European manufacturer PSA, according to an Apple Insider report.

In a note to investors, Kuo corroborated recent reports of a potential partnership with Hyundai, saying the first “Apple Car” will be built on that company’s E-GMP electric vehicle platform, the report states, adding that Hyundai Mobis is taking the lead in component design and production, while Hyundai subsidiary Kia will handle production in the US.

Hyundai E-GMP platform was unveiled in December last year for its next-generation BEV model lineup. From 2021, the E-GMP will underpin a range of dedicated new BEVs, including Hyundai Motor Company’s Ioniq 5, Kia Motors Corporation’s first dedicated BEV to be revealed in 2021, and a series of other models.

A BEV based on E-GMP is capable of a maximum range of over 500 km with a fully-charged battery, according to the Worldwide Harmonized Light-duty vehicle Procedure (WLTP). Moreover, it can high-speed charge up to 80 percent in just 18 minutes and can add up to 100 km of driving range in just five minutes.

“Apple’s deep collaboration with current automakers (Hyundai Group, GM, and PSA) who have extensive development, production, and qualification experience will significantly shorten the Apple Car development time and create a time-to-market advantage,” Kuo writes.

Source: Apple Insider

