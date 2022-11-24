Apollo Tyres launches Vredestein Quatrac Pro EV all-season tyre targeted for EVs and hybrids in Europe

Compared to traditional tyres the Vredestein Quatrac Pro EV delivers superior handling and stability, offers significantly lower levels of rolling resistance, and delivers a quieter and more comfortable ride.

Apollo Tyres has launched the Vredestein Quatrac Pro EV, which is said to be Europe’s first all-season tyre developed specifically for battery electric vehicles and hybrids.

Compared to traditional tyres the Vredestein Quatrac Pro EV delivers superior handling and stability, offers significantly lower levels of rolling resistance, and delivers a quieter and more comfortable ride. It also has a lighter construction and has a lower environmental impact during production.

The tyres will be initially available in seven sizes for 18- and 19-inch wheel rims, and with 12 additional sizes – including 17- and 20-inch options – on offer from next year.

15% lower rolling resistance

Apollo Tyres says considerable research and development effort has been invested to ensure the tyre contributes to the vehicle’s overall efficiency and to maximise the driving range that can be achieved. The rolling resistance is claimed to be 15% lower than that of the best-performing non-EV Vredestein all-season tyre, thanks to a carefully optimised blend of fourth-generation polymers and ‘smart’ silica for the tread compound, rim cushion and carcass. The vehicle efficiency is also enhanced by the tyre’s weight-saving construction, which features thinner sidewalls, a lower sidewall apex and lighter materials for the belt and cap ply.

The tyre offers superior cornering stability and a 6% improvement in handling performance compared to its all-season siblings – ideal for managing the elevated torque and higher vehicle weight typical of modern EVs. The Quatrac Pro EV’s handling characteristics are enhanced by a new asymmetric tread design, stiffer tread blocks and robust construction.

Several structural features have been introduced specifically to manage the greater mass of EVs and the consequential increased loads they create during cornering and acceleration. For instance, the outside shoulder of the new tyre is wider than the inner to resist lateral deformation, and the outer flanks of the main longitudinal grooves are much steeper to resist distortion as cornering forces rise.

The Quatrac Pro EV has become the first all-season tyre ever produced to be certified with the HL mark, signifying ‘High Load’ readiness (255/40 R 20 variant). This confirms the tyre is able to carry 10% more weight than a reinforced ‘Extra Load’ (XL) tyre at the same pressure.

All-season ready

The new EV tyre carries the ‘Three Peak Mountain Snowflake’ symbol on its sidewall, verifying its all-weather performance and its proficiency in winter conditions. The sipes are deeper than might be typical for an all-season tyre to enable controlled movement of the tread blocks to aid grip and traction in snow throughout its life.

The high silica content in the tread, coupled with stiffer blocks and inter-connected ‘bridges’ on the shoulders, combine to deliver high levels of wet and dry braking – the latter measured at 4% better than the equivalent non-EV all-season Vredestein tyre.

Alongside real-world testing across a variety of road surfaces, the Apollo Tyres team used computer simulation and AI-based acoustic modelling to give the Quatrac Pro EV an optimal sequence of ‘pitches’ – the repeated pattern of tread blocks – that generate a less obtrusive noise signature at different speeds. The result is a reduction of 1dB in external noise compared to a vehicle equipped with the equivalent non-EV Vredestein all-season tyre.

In addition, the tyre affords 5% better riding comfort due to its lighter construction and a ‘flex zone’ in the sidewall, ensuring a high degree of inherent compliance across poor-quality road surfaces.

Sustainable production

In designing the Vredestein Quatrac Pro EV, the Apollo Tyres R&D division considered both the energy required and the carbon that would be emitted throughout production. Benchmarked against its regular all-season tyres, the new Quatrac Pro EV has a 17% lower environmental impact (measured as Global Warming Potential of CO2) – contributing to a lower lifecycle carbon impact.

The Quatrac Pro EV is being produced at Apollo Tyres’ two European production facilities, in Enschede in the Netherlands and Gyongyoshalasz in Hungary.