An electric scooter designed on the cloud: Simple Energy designs Simple Mark 2 on Dassault Systèmes’ 3DExperience

Dassault Systèmes has said that Bangalore-based Simple Energy, an electric vehicle (EV) start-up, has deployed the 3DExperience platform on the cloud through value-added partner EDS Technologies to design and develop its first electric scooter, called the Simple Mark 2. Simple Energy was part of the SolidWorks for Entrepreneurs programme before migrating to SolidWorks applications for designing the electric scooter through value-added partner Best Engineering Aids & Consultancies. Globally, Dassault Systèmes has worked with leading EV makers such as NIO, EVUM Motors, QEV Technologies, XYT, Canoo and several others.

Simple Energy said that it aims to launch affordable electric scooters catering to students, professionals and in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in India. The company adopted the 3DExperience platform on the cloud to design the Simple Mark 2, vehicle exteriors, and developed a digital mock-up of the electric two-wheelers leveraging SolidWorks and CATIA applications; it aims to start production from June 2021 onwards and deliveries will start in September 2021.

“We, at Simple Energy, aim to provide eco-friendly two-wheelers in the budget segment for college students and IT professionals, without compromising on features. Therefore, every aspect of design of components, chassis and battery development has to be done in-house and made in India to manage costs. Our team with the technical knowhow needed a platform to integrate a comprehensive and real-time collaborative view on product engineering, simulation and manufacturing,” said Suhas Rajkumar, founder & CEO, Simple Energy. “Dassault Systèmes’ 3Dexperience platform on the cloud and applications like SolidWorks and CATIA enabled us to work remotely and collaboratively, developing a digital mock-up of the complete vehicle with real-time simulation and real-time engagement with the suppliers and manufacturing teams.”

Deepak NG, MD, India, Dassault Systèmes, added that the future business leaders are today’s start-ups. “We have a complete programme for start-ups to conceptualise, design, engineer, manufacture, produce and assemble and even digitise sales and marketing activities. We want to be a preferred business transformation partner for companies like Simple Energy in domains that will define the consumer experience in mobility of the future.”

