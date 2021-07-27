Ampere’s footprint widens, reaches over 500 touchpoints

The company said the reliable Ampere e-scooters have now become more affordable thanks to various state subsidies post-Fame-II announcements and attractive low-cost customised financing options.

By:July 27, 2021 8:36 AM

Ampere Electric, a wholly-owned electric vehicle subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, on Monday, said it has surpassed the 500 customers touchpoints all across the country. Currently, Ampere Electric offers 350 dealerships in e-2W and 165 dealerships, in the e-rickshaw segment. Due to the fast-growing Ampere EV base in both retail, institutional and fleet usage, the company has seen significant pull from customers in both lifestyle segment with e-2W and livelihood segment with e-rickshaws.

To cater for this growing demand, there has been continuous addition of retail touchpoints with the promise of superior phygital experience to help customers with products and services in the vicinity of their residential areas, the company said in a release.

Post unlock, Ampere vehicles has received a good pipeline of new channel prospects.

Roy Kurian, COO, e-mobility business (2 & 3-wheeler), Ampere Electric, said, “With expanding footprint, superior online and offline customer experience, host of financing tie-ups, and customer friendly schemes. We are happily building strong assurance and peace of mind amongst the e-scooter buyers, B2B buyers and channel investors across the nation. We will continue to design and deliver complete lifecycle support for our stakeholders.”

The company said the reliable Ampere e-scooters have now become more affordable thanks to various state subsidies post-Fame-II announcements and attractive low-cost customised financing options. These e-scooters come with long-distance per charge, light-weight portable lithium-ion batteries, superior ride comfort, low running cost of 15 paise/km, easy to drive & park and long-life warranty with a host of additional advanced features, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

India's first electric vintage car launching in January 2022: Lords Automotive's future plans decoded

India's first electric vintage car launching in January 2022: Lords Automotive's future plans decoded

Studds launches motorcycle riding jackets with these features: Price, availability, details

Studds launches motorcycle riding jackets with these features: Price, availability, details

Indian auto component industry to have 20-23% growth in FY2022, says ICRA

Indian auto component industry to have 20-23% growth in FY2022, says ICRA

Bharat Petroleum to begin doorstep diesel delivery: Ties up with Humsafar India

Bharat Petroleum to begin doorstep diesel delivery: Ties up with Humsafar India

100 kmph+ top speed likely for Ola electric scooter: More than Chetak, iQube, 450X!

100 kmph+ top speed likely for Ola electric scooter: More than Chetak, iQube, 450X!

Titane: French movie wins Palme D’or at Cannes with peculiar car related plot

Titane: French movie wins Palme D’or at Cannes with peculiar car related plot

TVS Apache RR310 gets second price hike in 2021: Costlier by this much

TVS Apache RR310 gets second price hike in 2021: Costlier by this much

Mahindra Racing's Alex Lynn bags maiden Formula E win on home soil in London

Mahindra Racing's Alex Lynn bags maiden Formula E win on home soil in London

Audi RS Q e-tron To Make Dakar Debut - Can It Recreate The Quattro's Magic?

Audi RS Q e-tron To Make Dakar Debut - Can It Recreate The Quattro's Magic?

How Toyota is fighting Terrorism with harsh contract for new Land Cruiser owners

How Toyota is fighting Terrorism with harsh contract for new Land Cruiser owners

Kawasaki Vulcan 650, Z650 & others to get costlier starting August: Model-wise new prices, difference

Kawasaki Vulcan 650, Z650 & others to get costlier starting August: Model-wise new prices, difference

Domino's Pizza delivery to go electric with customised Revolt RV300 electric bikes

Domino's Pizza delivery to go electric with customised Revolt RV300 electric bikes

Boys and Machines opens service centre for pre-owned sports cars: All details

Boys and Machines opens service centre for pre-owned sports cars: All details

Supercapacitors have 1000 times more life than lithium-ion batteries - Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder, Log 9 Materials

Supercapacitors have 1000 times more life than lithium-ion batteries - Dr Akshay Singhal, Founder, Log 9 Materials

Ather Energy's 13th experience centre in India opens in Kozhikode: All details

Ather Energy's 13th experience centre in India opens in Kozhikode: All details

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa completes 6 years of operation: from S-Cross to XL6, 14 lakh vehicles sold

Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa completes 6 years of operation: from S-Cross to XL6, 14 lakh vehicles sold

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased: More electric SUVs in the works

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV teased: More electric SUVs in the works

India's largest 3 GWh Li-ion battery factory to be set up by Lohum within 18 months

India's largest 3 GWh Li-ion battery factory to be set up by Lohum within 18 months

India Lamborghini buyers spend 20% plus value of the car on customisation: Sharad Agarwal

India Lamborghini buyers spend 20% plus value of the car on customisation: Sharad Agarwal

New 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 with R7-like face spied testing for the first time

New 2022 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 with R7-like face spied testing for the first time