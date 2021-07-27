Ampere’s footprint widens, reaches over 500 touchpoints

The company said the reliable Ampere e-scooters have now become more affordable thanks to various state subsidies post-Fame-II announcements and attractive low-cost customised financing options.

Ampere Electric, a wholly-owned electric vehicle subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, on Monday, said it has surpassed the 500 customers touchpoints all across the country. Currently, Ampere Electric offers 350 dealerships in e-2W and 165 dealerships, in the e-rickshaw segment. Due to the fast-growing Ampere EV base in both retail, institutional and fleet usage, the company has seen significant pull from customers in both lifestyle segment with e-2W and livelihood segment with e-rickshaws.

To cater for this growing demand, there has been continuous addition of retail touchpoints with the promise of superior phygital experience to help customers with products and services in the vicinity of their residential areas, the company said in a release.

Post unlock, Ampere vehicles has received a good pipeline of new channel prospects.

Roy Kurian, COO, e-mobility business (2 & 3-wheeler), Ampere Electric, said, “With expanding footprint, superior online and offline customer experience, host of financing tie-ups, and customer friendly schemes. We are happily building strong assurance and peace of mind amongst the e-scooter buyers, B2B buyers and channel investors across the nation. We will continue to design and deliver complete lifecycle support for our stakeholders.”

The company said the reliable Ampere e-scooters have now become more affordable thanks to various state subsidies post-Fame-II announcements and attractive low-cost customised financing options. These e-scooters come with long-distance per charge, light-weight portable lithium-ion batteries, superior ride comfort, low running cost of 15 paise/km, easy to drive & park and long-life warranty with a host of additional advanced features, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.