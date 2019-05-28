Ampere Zeal electric scooter launched with Rs 18,000 discount from FAME-II

Greaves Cotton has announced the launch of Zeal, the company's electric scooter under FAME II policy of the government. Zeal electric scooter by Greaves Cotton has a top speed of 55 kmph and a range of 75km. The battery inside the scooter takes 5.5 hours to charge. Under the FAME II benefit, Zeal will attract a subsidy of Rs. 18,000 which brings down the pricing down significantly. After the FAME-II subsidy, the Ampere Zeal electric scooter can be yours for a price of Rs 66,950. Zeal electric scooter gets a sporty look with attractive looking styling and body graphics that enhances the visuals. The scooter gets LED headlights upfront, dual speed mode (economy and power) and anti-theft alarm as some of its prime features.

The scooter can accelerate from 0-50kmph in 14 secs and is available for sale in five high gloss metallic colour options. Ampere’s electric vehicles come with one to three-year warranty and strong after-sales service across a network of over 300+ Greaves Retail stores and in over 5000 aftermarket outlets across the country. The company also added that prospective customers can benefit from affordable and accessible finance schemes offered by Greaves in partnership with some of India’s most prominent vehicle financiers.

Commenting on this, Nagesh Basavanhalli, MD and CEO, Greaves Cotton, said that Ampere Vehicles known for technical ingenuity combined with Greaves retail scale and efficiency has resulted in successful growth over the last year. Today, the company is a complete EV ecosystem player with comprehensive offering of products, services & aftermarket support. He added that the brand remains committed in bringing about transformation in how people access and experience next generation mobility solutions.

With the FAME-II subsidy, Ather Energy also slashed the price of its Ather 450 electric scooter a few days back by Rs 5,000. With this, the scooter now costs Rs 1.23 lakh (on-road) in Bengaluru.