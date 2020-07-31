Ampere electric scooters now available on lease starting at Rs 1,110: Tie-up with OTO Capital

The Ampere-OTO Capital leasing programme will be available from 1 August 2020 exclusively in Bangalore. However, the plans are to extend the service to Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Cochin by the end of this year.

Jul 31, 2020
Ampere Zeal electric scooterAmpere Zeal electric scooter

Ampere Electric and vehicle lease startup OTO Capital have announced a tie-up under which OTO Capital will lease Ampere electric scooters at affordable monthly plans. The leasing programme will begin on 1st August 2020 in Bangalore and will subsequently be expanded to Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Cochin by the end of this year. The partnership will make electric two-wheelers available to its customers at affordable lease rentals within 48 hours after a quick documentation process.

Customers can book their electric scooter through the OTO Capital website or directly through its dealerships, while taking delivery of it themselves or have it delivered at home. Under this programme, customers can bring home an electric scooter at prices lower than standard EMIs. For example, Ampere V48 electric scooter priced at Rs 34,249 would amount to an EMI of Rs 1,610, but through the lease programme, the monthly payment comes down to Rs 1,110.

Similarly, a popular pick from Ampere, the Zeal electric scooter’s EMI would be Rs 3,020 if bought through a finance scheme, however, leasing it through OTO Capital would bring the monthly expense down to Rs 2,220.

OTO Capital reports a substantial hike in interest from customers in leasing programmes since the COVID-19 outbreak. With most public transport still not running and people wanting to avoid ride-sharing cabs, the idea of owning a vehicle that offers personal space is now more welcome.

Also read: Dealerships report 120% increase in two-wheeler leasing in Bengaluru post lockdown

Greaves Cotton-owned Ampere Vehicles launched the Zeal electric scooter in May last year. It offers a top speed of 55 km/h and a range of 75 km, and the battery can be charged to full in 5.5 hours.

In more recent news from Ampere, the company launched the Magnus Pro electric scooter last month at Rs 73,900 (ex-showroom). Built on the modified frame of Zeal scooter, the Magnus Pro boasts a 100-km range in Eco mode and 80 km in Cruise mode.

