Ampere Vehicles reaches 1-lakh EV customer base

The 1-lakh milestone comprises both brands, Ampere and ELE. Ampere has seen widespread usage across daily commuters, office goers, delivery partners, students, homemakers and fleet operators.

By:August 13, 2021 8:10 AM

Ampere Vehicles, the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton, on Thursday said it has reached a new milestone of a 1 lakh electric vehicle (EV) customers base, in over 400 towns across the country. The company is accelerating EV adoption and has seen an increase in demand for electric scooters from smaller towns and cities.

The EV market has experienced a good jump in demand due to the growing need for personal mobility vehicles during Covid-19, increasing petrol prices, and lastly favourable policy interventions by the central (FAME-II) as well as various state governments.

As one of the leading EV brands, Ampere Vehicles has strengthened its presence in the space backed by a robust pan-India EV ecosystem support in terms of a wide range of products, retail network, aftermarket care, trained EV mechanics and EV financing through Greaves Finance plus other financing partners.

Roy Kurian, COO, e-mobility business, Ampere Vehicles, said, “We would like to thank all our stakeholders for being part of this enriching and exciting journey of electrifying India and providing smooth and affordable last-mile connectivity. With this significant milestone, we are now getting ready to move millions of daily commuters and livelihood earners through last-mile logistics ahead.”

Ampere has been investing in technology, talent development and channel network and consumer experience through phygital modes, which is paying off well. Earlier this year, the company announced a `700 crore investment over 10 years for its new state-of-the-art EV facility in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet.

The 1-lakh milestone comprises both brands, Ampere and ELE. Ampere has seen widespread usage across daily commuters, office goers, delivery partners, students, homemakers and fleet operators. The products come with a long-distance per charge for everyday trips and have lightweight portable batteries, which can be lifted & placed for charging anywhere much like regular electronic gadgets at home.

