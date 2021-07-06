Ampere Magnus, Zeal electric scooters get Rs 27,000 price cut in Gujarat

Ampere Magnus and Zeal electric scooters come with a top speed of 55 kmph and these offer a range of 75 km on a single full charge.

Ampere Vehicles has announced a massive price cut for its electric scooters namely Magnus and Zeal in Gujarat. The said move comes after the latest Gujarat EV Policy 2021 announced by the Gujarat state government and also, FAME-II subsidy revision by the Central government. With the latest revision in price, the two electric scooters by Ampere are now priced under Rs 50,000 in Gujarat. In order to be precise, the Ampere Magnus is now available for Rs 47,990 in Gujarat while the Zeal is now priced at Rs 41,990. Prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Gujarat. Just like Ampere, numerous EV players have also announced price cuts for their electric bikes and scooters in recent days. Bengaluru-based Ather Energy was the first one to announce a price cut for its Ather 450X electric scooter after the FAME II revision.

Check out the new prices of Ampere Magnus, Zeal electric scooters:

Speaking on the new Gujarat EV Policy, Roy Kurian, COO, Ampere Electric said that this is an extraordinary move by the Govt to make electric scooters more affordable & hence within easy access for a common man. He adds that Ampere Electric is thrilled to see such initiatives that fosters the growth of dependable & reliable mobility solutions in the last mile. He also stated that this will help commuters optimize on petrol expenses in their conventional 2-wheelers. Moreover, it will also help logistics players in B2B segments to save significantly on their transportation costs & rather utilize this money for business development.

Watch Video | Ather 450X Electric Scooter Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ampere Magnus and Zeal electric scooters come with a top speed of 55 kmph and offer a range of 75 km on a single full charge. Ampere Electric currently has 80,000+ customers and has around 400 outlets in 260+ towns and cities across India. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.