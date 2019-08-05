Ampere electric scooters get cheaper after GST reduction: Here’s how much

Ampere vehicles has slashed the prices of its electric scooters in India. The announcement comes after GST council decided to drop the GST on electric vehicles from 12 percent to 5 percent. With the latest announcement, the company has reduced the prices on its products in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000. The brand's flagship electric scooter - Zeal has received a price cut of Rs 5,000. With this, the e-scooter now retails in India at a price of Rs 67,000 compared to its previous price tag of Rs 72,000. The REO LI, on the other hand, has received a price cut of Rs 3,500. With this, the scooter now retails at a price of Rs 52,500.

The REO LA, Magnus and V-48 LI receive a price cut of Rs 3,000 individually and these are now available at respective prices of Rs 40,000, Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000. Last but definitely not the least, the Ampere V-48 LA is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 34,000 compared to its previous price tag of Rs 36,000. That said, the V-48 LA has received the minimum price cut of Rs 2,000. Apart from the price revision after the GST reduction, Greaves Cotton has also increased its stake in Ampere from 67 percent to 81 percent.

After the GST reduction, multiple EV makers have announced price cuts for their vehicles in recent days. Ather Energy announced new prices for its electric scooters in Bangalore and Chennai. The company's scooters 450 and 340 are now cheaper by up to Rs 9,000. With the GST revision, the Ather 340 is now available at Rs 1.02 lakh in Bangalore. GST council announced a reduction in GST for all-electric vehicles from 12 percent to 5 percent on 27th July. Similarly, GST on EV chargers required to charge these vehicles has also been dropped from 18 percent to 5 percent.

