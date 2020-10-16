Ampere electric scooters can now be rented through eBikeGo subscription platform

'This alliance will enable the consumer to reduce their dependence on conventional fossil fuel-based vehicles, instead opt for clean and affordable e-scooters.'

By:October 16, 2020 6:29 PM
ampere ebikego

Ampere Electric, the wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd., today announced a business partnership with eBikeGO, an electric vehicle subscription platform. The partnership will cater to last-mile logistics solutions and delivery support to e-commerce players as home delivery of products sees a substantial rise. With this tie-up, Ampere electric further expands its presence in the B2B shared mobility service segment.

We have established a strong technology & service support to enable fast-growing EV subscription platforms such as eBikeGO. Our custom designed scooters provide unmatched performance & convenience. Ampere scooters have received good acceptance from leading e-commerce platforms in the country & we are committed to constantly innovate and lead this space in the future, P Sanjeev, COO Ampere Electric, said.

Also read: After Ather, CredR ties up with Ampere for exchange old petrol scooters with electric scooters

As an EV start-up, our endeavour is to provide clean mobility solutions, Ampere is one of our trusted partners in our growth journey. With easy rental options, now consumers will have more choice to be on the go, even if they don’t own a vehicle. We want to save the consumer from the hassle of vehicle ownership and maintenance, Irfan Khan, Founder &amp; CEO, eBikeGO, said.

In June this year, Ampere launched the Magnus Pro electric scooter which is built on a modified chassis of the Zeal scooter, available in four colours – metallic red, golden yellow, bluish pearl white, and graphite black. It is priced at Rs 73,900 (ex-showroom). There are more than 200 dealerships through which the scooter can be booked or through the company’s official website.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bajaj Pulsar NS and RS series launched in new colours: Deliveries to begin by October end

Bajaj Pulsar NS and RS series launched in new colours: Deliveries to begin by October end

2021 Audi S5 Sportback teased: Next model launch confirmed for India

2021 Audi S5 Sportback teased: Next model launch confirmed for India

Renault Duster turbo review: Rugged, fun-to-drive but misses out on features

Renault Duster turbo review: Rugged, fun-to-drive but misses out on features

Delhi now the cheapest place to buy EVs in India: Registration fee waived for electric cars, scooters

Delhi now the cheapest place to buy EVs in India: Registration fee waived for electric cars, scooters

Audi Q2 launched: Price, specs, features of smallest Audi in India

Audi Q2 launched: Price, specs, features of smallest Audi in India

Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza get attractive festive season offers: All you need to know

Toyota Urban Cruiser, Glanza get attractive festive season offers: All you need to know

Hero Electric launches Optima HX, Photon-hx, NYX-hx electric scooters: Price, availability and more details!

Hero Electric launches Optima HX, Photon-hx, NYX-hx electric scooters: Price, availability and more details!

Hyundai India exports 2 lakh Creta SUVs since 2015

Hyundai India exports 2 lakh Creta SUVs since 2015

Exchange any petrol scooter with Gemopai electric scooters: CredR to facilitate price quotation

Exchange any petrol scooter with Gemopai electric scooters: CredR to facilitate price quotation

Kia Seltos anniversary edition launched: Colours, features of Hyundai Creta rival explained

Kia Seltos anniversary edition launched: Colours, features of Hyundai Creta rival explained

Ducati's upcoming flagship ADV might be called V4 Granturismo: Arriving 4th November!

Ducati's upcoming flagship ADV might be called V4 Granturismo: Arriving 4th November!

Royal Enfield now offers 3D motorcycle personalisation: Launches 'Make-It-Yours' for 650 twins

Royal Enfield now offers 3D motorcycle personalisation: Launches 'Make-It-Yours' for 650 twins

New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed with new features: India launch in 2021

New Toyota Innova Crysta facelift revealed with new features: India launch in 2021

Land Rover Defender launched at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh: All about the No Time To Die SUV star

Land Rover Defender launched at a price of Rs 73.98 lakh: All about the No Time To Die SUV star

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Redefining Entry-Level Luxury Sedans

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Review: Redefining Entry-Level Luxury Sedans

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live: BMW Gran Coupe Price in India, Specs, Features, Images

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Live: BMW Gran Coupe Price in India, Specs, Features, Images

Land Rover Defender Launch Live Updates: Defender 90 and 110 SUV price and variants

Land Rover Defender Launch Live Updates: Defender 90 and 110 SUV price and variants

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Hero MotoCorp donates Xtreme 200R-based bike ambulances to Himachal Pradesh authorities

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants

Mahindra Scorpio now gets Apple CarPlay, Android Auto on these variants