Ampere electric scooters can now be rented through eBikeGo subscription platform

'This alliance will enable the consumer to reduce their dependence on conventional fossil fuel-based vehicles, instead opt for clean and affordable e-scooters.'

Ampere Electric, the wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd., today announced a business partnership with eBikeGO, an electric vehicle subscription platform. The partnership will cater to last-mile logistics solutions and delivery support to e-commerce players as home delivery of products sees a substantial rise. With this tie-up, Ampere electric further expands its presence in the B2B shared mobility service segment.

We have established a strong technology & service support to enable fast-growing EV subscription platforms such as eBikeGO. Our custom designed scooters provide unmatched performance & convenience. Ampere scooters have received good acceptance from leading e-commerce platforms in the country & we are committed to constantly innovate and lead this space in the future, P Sanjeev, COO Ampere Electric, said.

As an EV start-up, our endeavour is to provide clean mobility solutions, Ampere is one of our trusted partners in our growth journey. With easy rental options, now consumers will have more choice to be on the go, even if they don’t own a vehicle. We want to save the consumer from the hassle of vehicle ownership and maintenance, Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO, eBikeGO, said.

In June this year, Ampere launched the Magnus Pro electric scooter which is built on a modified chassis of the Zeal scooter, available in four colours – metallic red, golden yellow, bluish pearl white, and graphite black. It is priced at Rs 73,900 (ex-showroom). There are more than 200 dealerships through which the scooter can be booked or through the company’s official website.

