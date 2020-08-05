Ampere battery subscription makes Magnus Pro on-road price lower than ex-showroom: Here’s how!

Along with the battery subscription, customer also get a five-year extended warranty, vehicle insurance, maintenance as well as service for 24 months and battery replacement discounts.

By:Published: August 5, 2020 3:30 PM

In what is being called as an industry-first, Ampere Electric has started a battery subscription program for its customers. The company has partnered with Autovert, a company specialising in EV subscription products. Together they have launched this battery subscription program through iOT. As most of us are aware, the most costly part of an electric vehicle is the battery and by taking that out of the equation, the cost comes down. For example with the new flagship e-scooter, the Ampere Magnus Pro, if a customer opts for battery subscription, he pays a lower on-road cost. For example, the ex-showroom cost of the scooter is Rs 73,990, while with the subscription the on-road price is Rs 49,990. This a steal considering that the scooter is a high-speed one. At present, this scheme has been started with a few dealers in Bengaluru and starts from Rs 1,990/month.

If a customer opts for the subscription plan, he/she can be free from the lifecycle management of the battery. Moreover, they also get five-year extended warranty, vehicle insurance, maintenance as well as service for 24 months and battery replacement discounts. Customers also get to upgrade with attractive offers. Customers can also opt for a full subscription plan with the scooters  – Magnus Pro and Zeal. The cost for the electric scooter subscription comes to Rs 2,777/month.

P. Sanjeev, the COO of Ampere Vehicles said that along with the Freedom offers, this will give the customer more choice. This will also save the planet and at the same time, allow the customer to upgrade to a newer model at will. More than 90 per cent savings can be achieved when one buys an electric scooter. At the same time, Ampere Electric has got its presence in more than 220 places and hence buying one is easy too.

