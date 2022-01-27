AMO Mobility to launch high-speed electric scooter this week: Promises 130 km range

Earlier this month, AMO Mobility announced that it is looking to raise about USD 100 million next fiscal as it looks to scale up R&D to introduce new products and expand manufacturing capacity

One might count the benefits of a low-speed electric scooter in order to convince themselves to buy one – they don’t need registration plates or a driver’s licence. However, is it really a full fledged two-wheeler if it’s potentially slower than a bicycle? There is a large number of low-speed scooters to choose from in our market today, but this number is projected to change to only 20 percent low-speed units and 80 percent high-speed scooters, says Sushant Kumar, Founder & Managing Director, AMO Electric Bikes. We got in touch with him as AMO prepares to roll out a new electric scooter in the high-speed category.

Kumar explains that it is rather a barter between top speed and range in electric scooters, adding that AMO is not chasing top speed figures but an optimal speed that would ensure a good riding range. The upcoming scooter will have a top speed of 50 km/h and claims a range of 120-130 km in a single charge. It’ll have the option of a fixed and portable battery pack.

AMO Mobility plans to launch four-six new products by the first quarter of financial year 2023-24. It currently retails four electric vehicles through a dealership network of 150 touchpoints across 13 states and two UTs.

Earlier this month, the Noida-based company announced that it is looking to raise about USD 100 million next fiscal as it looks to scale up R&D to introduce new products, expand manufacturing capacity and enhance sales infrastructure across the country.

Acknowledging some recent incidents of fire in small EVs while charging, Kumar explained that EVs are largely safe to use and charge at home, and that they only require some basic tidyness for maintenance, for example only to charge it using authorised charging equipment. The onus is that of the manufacturer to educate the customers during the sale over neat charging habits.

About the upcoming Budget and what expectations could the EV industry have from the government, Kumar states that it would help the industry and quicker adoption of electric vehicles is GST on raw materials and auto components is lowered.