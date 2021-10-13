AMO Mobility to launch Jaunty Plus high-speed electric scooter by next month

Besides, AMO Mobility Jaunty Plus, there are two more high-speed variants the company has planned, which it says will compare to a 125cc powered engine of a conventional scooter in terms of performance.

The push on electric vehicles has sped up in recent times and especially since the world started moving towards normality after the coronavirus-led lockdowns since more people now seek personal mobility. A lot of electric two-wheeler startups are reporting a steep hike in sales, one of which is AMO Mobility that retails low-speed electric scooters. The Noida-based company now has a plan to expand into more EV segments and eventually including electric buses and other commercial vehicles, along with EV charging infrastructure. We got in touch with Sushant Kumar, Founder & Managing Director, AMO Electric Bikes to know more.

Are you planning to introduce a high-speed electric scooter, considering several manufacturers retail electric scooters with performance equivalent to a 125cc petrol scooter?

Jaunty Plus a high-speed e-scooter/e-bike is already through its manufacturing process and it’ll be launched during/after the festive season. There are currently two more high-speed variants that we have in mind. They will compare equally to a 125cc powered engine of a conventional scooter, albeit, they will be much more efficient.

The research team has been working tirelessly on the market demands and trends as India has a very diversified market. We are looking at adding to our already amazing variants of e-mobility solutions in the long run. In the years to come, we are eyeing to expand our options which will provide choices for high to low-speed electric scooters, lithium-ion batteries option or lead-acid ones. The new variants will have features that will give the customer the option of fixed and replaceable batteries as well. So, it’s an exciting time here at AMO mobility in anticipation of what is to come.

Are brick and mortar sales outlets still a necessity? If so, do you have an expansion plan for your sales network? Do you see such permanent structure outlets fading out in the future since a lot of sales come through online platforms?

We, at AMO, definitely believe that traditional stores and showrooms can never be replaced. Our teams across are working relentlessly towards an extension plan. Adding more channel partners to increase our store presence from 125 to 500 is the goal.

At the same time, we have a presence on online platforms as an online ecosystem is getting established. As a brand, we are adaptable to anything. For instance, given the current need to enhance our online presence, we are working on our virtual showrooms. It is important to realize that both the traditional and the contemporary sales methods help build a business and equal amounts of importance are given to both at AMO mobility.

Would you share the launch plan for upcoming products?

We are about to launch one of our new high-speed scooters this month or just after Diwali. Also, several prototypes are ready for 2-3 more models that will be launched soon.

Last-mile delivery platforms are attracting electric two- and three-wheelers, does AMO have an electric cargo two-wheeler in the pipeline? Do you plan to expand to electric three-wheelers?

Surely, the last-mile delivery platforms have found a great expanse of business conducive environment. During the pandemic-induced lockdowns, last-mile services have been a lifesaver in the very literal sense of the phrase. As of now, we have not worked on developing a specific prototype that caters just to the last-mile delivery platforms, but, the Inspirer by AMO is already being used by a lot smaller e-commerce companies as their preferred choice for transportation. The feedback from the smaller e-commerce set-ups using the Inspirer as a cargo scooter has been very valuable. These can surely be used to work on a dedicated model for cargo in the coming future.

Our end goal is to build a sustainable ecosystem for electric vehicles in India. We are taking one step at a time. The first step is to increase the penetration of e-vehicles in India, specifically the two-wheelers, and then steadily dedicated electric three-wheelers, E-buses, Commercial 4 Wheeler, Charging Infra will also be planned.

How do you think the PLI scheme can benefit the EV industry in India?

In an all-Indian organization like ours, PLI is nothing short of a gift from the government. This will attract big investors to invest in Manufacturing and in turn manufacturing ecosystem will be strong enough to support the vision of a Self Reliant India.

EV industry will also witness the change, PLI scheme will bring, as on today Daunting task for EV industry is Li cell availability, as Li-battery cost is 40-60% contributor of the final product cost, which is the main reason, why EV with advance Battery (Li Battery) is still unfordable for mass without various govt subsidies.

Prominent players coming up under PLI for Cell Manufacturing will change the fortune of the EV industry. On one hand, the cost of Li Cell will fall, which will make EV products more affordable and other hand country Energy Security will be enhanced and protected.

The pandemic slowed down business for one and all, how has the recovery been since the lockdowns

It’s going great! In fact, post-pandemic recovery has already been good – as we recorded a 300% overall growth. We are also expecting to grow by 500% plus in the festive season. I would say that the understanding of how to build through adversity can be attributed to the experience I gained working in India and abroad.

Exposure to the global automobile segment taught me about the challenges in this industry and what keeps the organizations moving in the right direction. Planning the objectives and initiatives for the company in a very organized manner was the key to success. The pandemic surely brought its challenges but my habit to keep calm mentally and physically helped me a lot during these tough days.

The workforce at AMO is always ready and they surely are adversity proof. The success we’ve had can be accredited to the level of the motivational drive we have within the organization. The management, full-time employees and other staff members involved were focused and motivated all along.

Which segment or price range of electric two-wheelers attract the most buyers at AMO?

We have a price-sensitive population here in India. With the rise of petrol prices, the conventional 2-wheeler is going to burn a hole in the pocket sooner than later. So, this is the perfect time to make efficient choices. It is because at the end of the day, we do a head-to-head comparison of a conventional bike vs an e-bike, and the e-bike will always trump the conventional based on per km cost. Our growth numbers reflect that people are indeed shifting to smarter choices.

As for preference, within the e-mobility solutions that we’re providing, the prices are between Rs. 55,000 and Rs. 1,00,000 based on the specifications that our electric vehicles are furnished with. We’ve got different cohorts preferring to buy our bikes. There are entry segment bikes within the range of Rs. 55,000 to Rs. 60,000. Then comes the deluxe segment which can cost anywhere between Rs. 65,000 to Rs. 85,000 and the premium segment starts from Rs. 95,000 to about Rs. 1,25,000.

Generally, the customers from tier-2 and tier-3 cities are more attracted to the lower price segment, whereas in the tier-1 areas the customers do explore the deluxe and premium options available too. Not that deluxe and premium are not sold in tier 2 or tier 3, yes preference may differ region to region, hence we are ready to cater to mass segment depending on the need.

