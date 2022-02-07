AMO Electric Bikes launches Jaunty Plus electric scooter for Rs 1.10 lakh: Charges completely in 4 hours

The latest electric scooter from AMO Electric Bikes has a range of 120km. It also supports fast charging, allowing the scooter to be completely charged in four hours.

AMO Electric Bikes has unveiled the Jaunty Plus, their latest electric scooter for a price of Rs 1,10,460 (ex-showroom). The scooter will be available across the company’s dealerships starting from February 15, 2022. It comes with a three-year warranty and is available in five color options – red-black, grey-black, blue-black, white-black, and yellow-black.

In terms of specifications, the Jaunty Plus is powered by a 60V 40Ah advanced lithium battery. The company claims that this scooter can run for 120km on a single charge and takes only four hours to charge completely. This feat is enabled due to fast charging support and there will also be an option to have a portable battery pack. The bigger battery has allowed for a longer range and the charging time is also reduced when compared to the regular AMO Electric Jaunty scooter.

It also comes with features like cruise control, USB charging port, electronic assisted braking system (EABS) and anti-theft alarm. There are some safety features onboard including a side stand sensor, central locking, front disc brake, LED DRLs, and an engine kill switch. The scooter rides on 10-inch wheels and has telescopic fork suspension up-front and gas springs at the back.

Speaking on the launch, Sushant Kumar, Founder & Managing Director of AMO Electric Bikes said, “We are delighted to introduce our technically-advanced Jaunty Plus in the Indian automotive market. Conceived and designed by our in-house research and development team, these eco-friendly bikes are a testimony to our brand’s promise of providing best-in-class EV mobility solutions and service. Jaunty+, with its stylish design, digital display, and best-in-class security features and optimum speed and maximum range is the perfect package for customers seeking top-notch electric bikes.”