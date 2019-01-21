Amazing video of self-driving car delivering a pizza!

Technology is moving forward at an electric pace, and when it comes to the automobile industry the era of self-driving cars or autonomous cars is right upon us. Automakers such as Tesla and Volvo have already progressed in this technology, and have positively tested the capabilities of autonomous cars with minor exceptions.

As per the ‘experts’, a fully engineered self-driving vehicle reduces the element of human error by as much as 95% which is the main reason for all the car crashes. OEMs and various carmakers have invested billions of dollars and time and as a result, the future looks very promising as further developments are being made every day. Some experts have commented on the same saying that this car technology will arrive earlier in commercial vehicles and then later in private cars.

With brands such as Dominos and Ford shaking hands to successfully implement the autonomous technology, the future of Pizza deliveries surely looks bright, to say the least. A recent video surfacing the internet showcases a self-driven car delivering a Domino’s pizza to a customer who records the delivery on his cell phone. It can be seen in the video that the self-driven Ford Fusion stops at the destination, and the customer feeds in the pin before taking the delivery of pizzas kept in the hot chamber of the second row in the car.

It’s natural that the customer looks more excited about the car than the pizza itself, and it’s not hard to figure out why. Do check out the video pasted in the report below, and do let us know how you feel about the same.

Video Source: ViralHog