ALL signs pact with Hitachi ABB Power Grids for e-mobility pilot project

Under the partnership, an electric bus (e-bus) pilot project to support sustainable in-campus commuting by IITM’s students and staff, will be run.

By:November 28, 2020 8:53 AM

 

Hitachi ABB Power Grids, listed on the stock exchanges as ABB Power Products and Systems India, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Ashok Leyland and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) for an e-mobility pilot project. Under the partnership, an electric bus (e-bus) pilot project to support sustainable in-campus commuting by IITM’s students and staff, will be run. The e-bus, which will incorporate Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ flash-charging technology, Grid-eMotionTM Flash, will be provided by ALL. IITM will host the infrastructure required to operate the flash-charging system.

N Venu, MD, Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India, said:”We need to have all hands on deck — industry, academia and policymakers — to develop a strong and reliable local ecosystem to support the Indian electric vehicle (EV) revolution.” The pilot project will review how the right technology can enable an efficient transport system without damaging the environment.

