All-new Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start at Rs 12 lakh

The all-new Tata Tigor EV has been launched in India and offers a range of up to 306 km on a single charge. Here's what else it has to offer.

By:August 31, 2021 12:41 PM

The Tata Tigor EV has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh. The model moves away from the old Tigor EV architecture to Tata’s new Ziptron architecture. The Tigor EV is the second model from Tata to be based on the Ziptron platform after the Tata Nexon EV. The all-new Tigor EV is offered in two colour options in three variants — XE, XM and XZ+. The XZ+ version is also available in a dual-tone option.

The Tata Tigor EV is equipped with a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Tata Motors claims that the battery can be charged from 0-80% in under 60 minutes using a fast charger. However, a standard home wall charger would take around 8.5 hours. Tata Motors will offer an 8-year  or 1.6 lakh kilometres warranty on the battery pack. The Lithium-ion battery pack itself is also IP67 certified. Tata Motors claims that the Tigor EV is ARAI certified to have a driving range of up to 306 km on a single charge.

The electric notchback is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. It is tuned to generate 74 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. Tata Motors claims that the new Tigor EV can accelerate from 0-60km/h in 5.7 seconds.

The Tigor EV will be offered as a connected car with 30+ features. This will enable users to access different parameters of the vehicle through a smartphone application via the internet. Global NCAP has also awarded the Tigor EV with a 4-star safety rating for adult and child occupant protection.

The variant wise pricing on the new Tigor EV is as follows:

Tata Tigor EV XE – Rs 11.99 lakh

Tata Tigor EV XM – Rs 12.49 lakh

Tata Tigor EV XZ+ – Rs 12.99 lakh

Tata Tigor EV XZ+ DT – Rs 13.14 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Pan-India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

All-new Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start at Rs 12 lakh

All-new Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start at Rs 12 lakh

2021 TVS Apache RR310 launched at Rs 2.59 lakh

2021 TVS Apache RR310 launched at Rs 2.59 lakh

F1 2021: Verstappen denies Russell Belgian GP pole in dramatic wet qualifying

F1 2021: Verstappen denies Russell Belgian GP pole in dramatic wet qualifying

Vehicle Care to open 500+ workshops this year: Future plans, road to recovery & more explained

Vehicle Care to open 500+ workshops this year: Future plans, road to recovery & more explained

Hyundai to unveil new future vision for Hydrogen on September 7: What to expect

Hyundai to unveil new future vision for Hydrogen on September 7: What to expect

Bajaj Pulsar 250F, NS250 spotted doing 120 kmph test runs: Watch Video

Bajaj Pulsar 250F, NS250 spotted doing 120 kmph test runs: Watch Video

Audi to go electric by 2026: No combustion engines after 2033

Audi to go electric by 2026: No combustion engines after 2033

New Yamaha R15M with R7-like face starts reaching dealerships: India launch soon

New Yamaha R15M with R7-like face starts reaching dealerships: India launch soon

Tata Motors honours 24 Indian Olympic athletes with Altroz

Tata Motors honours 24 Indian Olympic athletes with Altroz

Yamaha Aerox 155: Maxi-scooter with R15-based engine to launch soon

Yamaha Aerox 155: Maxi-scooter with R15-based engine to launch soon

Affordable MG ZS EV with 40kWh battery pack in the works: Document leaked

Affordable MG ZS EV with 40kWh battery pack in the works: Document leaked

Honda Amaze Facelift Accessories Packages: Everything you need to know

Honda Amaze Facelift Accessories Packages: Everything you need to know

eBikeGo launches Rugged electric scooter: Two variants, top speed of 70 km/h

eBikeGo launches Rugged electric scooter: Two variants, top speed of 70 km/h

Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition unveiled: Gets 575hp and these exclusive touches

Range Rover Sport SVR Ultimate edition unveiled: Gets 575hp and these exclusive touches

Tata Punch mini SUV: 5 Key things to expect

Tata Punch mini SUV: 5 Key things to expect

New Jeep Commander Revealed: 7-seat Compass SUV coming to India soon

New Jeep Commander Revealed: 7-seat Compass SUV coming to India soon

Volkswagen Taigun India launch date out: All about this Creta, Seltos rival

Volkswagen Taigun India launch date out: All about this Creta, Seltos rival

5-door Suzuki Jimny spotted without camouflage

5-door Suzuki Jimny spotted without camouflage

Tata HBX concept renamed to ‘PUNCH’: Launch before festive season

Tata HBX concept renamed to ‘PUNCH’: Launch before festive season

First-ever Mercedes-AMG 63 S launched in India at Rs 2.07 crore: AMG shows the highest growth in H1 2021

First-ever Mercedes-AMG 63 S launched in India at Rs 2.07 crore: AMG shows the highest growth in H1 2021