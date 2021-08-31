All-new Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start at Rs 12 lakh

The all-new Tata Tigor EV has been launched in India and offers a range of up to 306 km on a single charge. Here's what else it has to offer.

The Tata Tigor EV has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh. The model moves away from the old Tigor EV architecture to Tata’s new Ziptron architecture. The Tigor EV is the second model from Tata to be based on the Ziptron platform after the Tata Nexon EV. The all-new Tigor EV is offered in two colour options in three variants — XE, XM and XZ+. The XZ+ version is also available in a dual-tone option.

The Tata Tigor EV is equipped with a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Tata Motors claims that the battery can be charged from 0-80% in under 60 minutes using a fast charger. However, a standard home wall charger would take around 8.5 hours. Tata Motors will offer an 8-year or 1.6 lakh kilometres warranty on the battery pack. The Lithium-ion battery pack itself is also IP67 certified. Tata Motors claims that the Tigor EV is ARAI certified to have a driving range of up to 306 km on a single charge.

The electric notchback is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. It is tuned to generate 74 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. Tata Motors claims that the new Tigor EV can accelerate from 0-60km/h in 5.7 seconds.

The Tigor EV will be offered as a connected car with 30+ features. This will enable users to access different parameters of the vehicle through a smartphone application via the internet. Global NCAP has also awarded the Tigor EV with a 4-star safety rating for adult and child occupant protection.

The variant wise pricing on the new Tigor EV is as follows:

Tata Tigor EV XE – Rs 11.99 lakh

Tata Tigor EV XM – Rs 12.49 lakh

Tata Tigor EV XZ+ – Rs 12.99 lakh

Tata Tigor EV XZ+ DT – Rs 13.14 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Pan-India.

