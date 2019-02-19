All-electric Renault Kwid design revealed: Here’s when to expect it in India

The design of the upcoming Renault Kwid electric has been leaked in latest renderings. The eco-friendly hatchback was snapped testing a few days back in China. However, the front end of the car was heavily wrapped in camouflage and hence, the exact visual updates remained a mystery. Now with the latest images, one can get a clear idea of how the upcoming Kwid EV will look like. The upcoming Renault Kwid electric is based on the K-ZE concept that was showcased at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. As one can see in the images, the Kwid EV will come with multiple style updates in order to look significantly different than its petrol running counterpart. Up front, the new Renault Kwid electric gets a new grille and bumper design that aims to make the car look fresher. Also, the headlamps on the eco-friendly model look like LEDs that should light up the roads better than regular units.

Renault Kwid EV expected to get 250 km range

Things are equally interesting at the rear as well as the Renault Kwid EV will get revised tail lamps along with a redesigned bumper. The electric powertrain of the upcoming Renault Kwid will be made by Renault in collaboration with Dongfeng under eGT New Energy Automotive JV. The Renault K-ZE concept had a claimed range of 250 km and hence, expect a similar or an improved range for the Kwid EV. China will most likely be the first market where the upcoming Renault Kwid EV will be launched.

As far as India is concerned, it might be launched here by the year 2022 as Renault has announced to bring at least one EV to our shores by the said year. The Renault Kwid EV will be manufactured at Dongfeng's production facility in Shiyan in central China. The said factory has an annual production capacity of 1,20,000 units. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more!