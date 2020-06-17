All-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC India launch soon: A-Class lineup to arrive by end of 2020

The first ever all-electric Mercedes-Benz SUV will be arriving in India, and we now know its official launch is to take place very soon. Mercedes-Benz is launching 10 new models in India in 2020 and the A-Class line-up is also expected to arrive. Read on to find out when they will be introduced in India.

By:Published: June 17, 2020 3:41 PM

Mercedes-Benz today launched the all-new GLS-Class with the introduction of the GLS400d and the GLS 450 for a price of Rs 99.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The GLS-Class in one of the 10 product launches Mercedes-Benz India promised, and even more cars are expected soon. At the launch of the GLS, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India confirmed that many models including the arrival of its all-electric SUV the Mercedes-Benz EQC will take place soon. In 2020, Mercedes-Benz has already launched the GLE-Class, AMG GT 4-door, V-Class Marco Polo, GLC Coupe, AMG GT R, AMG C 63 Coupe and the GLS-Class in India. With seven models already launched, at least three more models are to be introduced in the Indian market this year.

Mercedes-Benz had introduced its electrified brand EQ in India earlier this year and promised to launch the EQC all-electric SUV in the Indian market. But due to the pandemic, the expected launch is said to have been delayed. Now, during the launch of the GLS-Class, Schwenk mentioned that the EQC is expected to be launched in the third quarter of the year. We expect the EQC to be introduced in early July, but Mercedes-Benz is yet to officially confirm the date of launch. The Mercedes-Benz EQC features a dual-motor all-wheel-drive layout with two asynchronous electric motors, one mounted on the front axle, and another at the rear axle. Combined with the 80kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the EQC SUV is capable of providing 417kms of driving range on a single charge as certified on the WLTP cycle. We expect the Mercedes-Benz EQC to be prices above the Rs 1 crore mark when it is launched.

Additionally, Mercedes-Benz will also introduce the A-Class family which is scheduled for the final quarter of 2020. The Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, along with the A-Class Limousine and the CLA-Class are confirmed to be introduced in the Indian market by the end of the year. The official dates for the launch of these models are expected to be confirmed closer to the actual launch, however, Mercedes-Benz is already accepting bookings for all three models from prospective customers in India.

