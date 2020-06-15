All-electric Indian FTR 1200 might be called EFTR: To rub shoulders with Harley-Davidson LiveWire!

Indian Motorcycle's parent company Polaris used to own Victory Motorcycles and one interesting product under the collaboration was Empulse TT electric motorcycle. However, after the demise of the Victory in 2017, the Empulse saw the path to the graveyard too.  As of now, it is not clear if the company would exploit the same platform as the Empulse for the EFTR.

By:Updated: Jun 15, 2020 6:57 PM

Yes, you read that absolutely right! Indian Motorcycle might be working on an all-electric version of its street tracker FTR 1200. The company has recently filed a trademark for the name ‘EFTR’ that suggests an electric motorcycle could well be under development. The trademark application doesn’t spill much information about the ‘silent’ FTR, however, it does mention ‘Electric motorcycles and structural parts.’ The FTR 1200 is a brawny and handsome looking motorcycle and hence, the EFTR is expected to follow the same philosophy as well. At present, it would be too early to comment on the specifications and performance of the upcoming Indian EFTR. Nonetheless, you can expect the bike to come with some mind-boggling numbers including astonishing acceleration time and a decent top speed too. Moreover, the bike should come with a fast-charging feature as well to offer better convenience to the buyers. In terms of features, one can expect bits like coloured TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity along with multiple riding modes, dual-channel ABS and more.

The Indian EFTR can be seen as a potential rival to the likes of the Harley-Davidson LiveWire. Indian Motorcycle’s parent company Polaris used to own Victory Motorcycles and one product under the collaboration was Empulse TT electric motorcycle. However, after the demise of the Victory in the year 2017, the Empulse saw the road to the graveyard too.  As of now, it is not clear if the company would exploit the same Empulse platform on the EFTR.

The said trademark has been filed in the US, European and Australian continents and hence, the upcoming electric bike is expected to be a global offering.  In terms of India launch, as the charging infrastructure and adoption of EVs is still at a quite nascent stage, the launch timeline of the Indian EFTR here in India cannot be predicted with surety at the moment. Stay tuned for more!

Source: IP Australia

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai Venue Flux Edition introduced: What's new on the funky SUV

Hyundai Venue Flux Edition introduced: What's new on the funky SUV

Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition launched at Rs 1.6 crore: Changes explained

Porsche Panamera 4 10 Years Edition launched at Rs 1.6 crore: Changes explained

Ampere Electric motorcycle launch delayed: Reasons explained

Ampere Electric motorcycle launch delayed: Reasons explained

Triumph Tiger 900 India launch date out: Honda Africa Twin rival's expected price, features, variants

Triumph Tiger 900 India launch date out: Honda Africa Twin rival's expected price, features, variants

Ultra-premium Vespa 946 Christian Dior special edition revealed: Key highlights that make it a collector's pick!

Ultra-premium Vespa 946 Christian Dior special edition revealed: Key highlights that make it a collector's pick!

Skoda Rapid Rider vs Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire ZXi: Which one to buy

Skoda Rapid Rider vs Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire ZXi: Which one to buy

How Tata Motors assisted essential service providers during lockdown: 80% workshops now operational

How Tata Motors assisted essential service providers during lockdown: 80% workshops now operational

Maruti Suzuki Alto, India's best-selling car for 16 years: A glimpse at its unparalleled journey!

Maruti Suzuki Alto, India's best-selling car for 16 years: A glimpse at its unparalleled journey!

Ampere Magnus Pro electric scooter launched: Okinawa Ridge+ rival price, specs, features

Ampere Magnus Pro electric scooter launched: Okinawa Ridge+ rival price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built to sheer brilliance with black & gold steampunk theme

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built to sheer brilliance with black & gold steampunk theme

BMW X4 prices increased by Rs 2 lakh: Check out the revised price list

BMW X4 prices increased by Rs 2 lakh: Check out the revised price list

BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two specifications revealed: Less power, higher price

BS6 Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two specifications revealed: Less power, higher price

Range-topping BMW X7 M50d launched: Range Rover Sport rival specs, features, price

Range-topping BMW X7 M50d launched: Range Rover Sport rival specs, features, price

Those who talk of zero tolerance, tolerating graft of the 'big fish': Priyanka slams UP govt

Those who talk of zero tolerance, tolerating graft of the 'big fish': Priyanka slams UP govt

2020 MotoGP back in business! Season to begin with double-header at Jerez in July

2020 MotoGP back in business! Season to begin with double-header at Jerez in July

Tata Motors buys out Jayem Auto stakes in JTSV: What this means for Tiago, Tigor JTP customers

Tata Motors buys out Jayem Auto stakes in JTSV: What this means for Tiago, Tigor JTP customers

Royal Enfield bookings back to pre-COVID level, three-month delay in new product launches

Royal Enfield bookings back to pre-COVID level, three-month delay in new product launches

Exclusive: New-gen Skoda Octavia, Kodiaq petrol launch timeline confirmed: All-new Rapid launch in 2021

Exclusive: New-gen Skoda Octavia, Kodiaq petrol launch timeline confirmed: All-new Rapid launch in 2021

Good news! Royal Enfield to launch new range of women's riding gear

Good news! Royal Enfield to launch new range of women's riding gear

Mahindra seeking investors for Ssangyong: Ready to hand over control of the brand

Mahindra seeking investors for Ssangyong: Ready to hand over control of the brand