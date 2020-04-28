All-electric BMW iX3 SUV images leaked: Public debut later this year

Images of the upcoming BMW electric SUV, the iX3 has been leaked on Instagram ahead of its debut scheduled for later this year. The iX3 will join the i3 electric hatchback in BMW’s portfolio.

An account on Instagram has posted images of what seems to be the production version of the upcoming BMW iX3. The iX3 is said to be an all-electric version of the X3 compact SUV from BMW and is based on the same modular platform as the standard model. The BMW iX3 concept was already showcased at the Auto China show in 2018. The BMW iX3 will be a direct rival the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Audi E-Tron.

The BMW iX3 will join the BMW’s electric-powered vehicle line-up with the i3 and it will be followed by the i4 sedan. While its rivals have used a new design language for their products, BMW has been conservative with the iX3. It is a slightly tweaked version of the standard X3 SUV. The kidney grille is now flush but has a new texture to it. The headlamps are similar to the traditional version of the car. The front bumper has been reworked to remove the cooling vents for a smaller, less draggy set of vents just to cool the brakes. Coming to the wheels, the model will see newly styled and bespoke aerodynamic wheels for the electric model. At the rear, the story is similar as it only gets a tweaked rear bumper with no exhaust pipes, reworked taillamps and being an electric model, it features BMW’s signature blue accents that are included with other electrified models from the manufacturer.

While the iX3 is yet to make its official public debut, some of the specifications have been made public. The BMW iX3 will use a 70kWh battery and the electric motors will be capable of delivering up to 270hp. The electrical system in the iX3 will allow the SUV to comply with fast charging. From a 150kW charging outlet, it would take the iX3 to charge fully in 30 minutes.

BMW India has not mentioned the arrival of the iX3 for our markets. The only model from the BMW ‘i’ brand that was launched in India was the i8 hybrid sportscar. BMW did contemplate launching the i3 for the Indian market but has not yet introduced the car officially in India. With Mercedes and Audi gearing up to launch the EQC and E-Tron respectively in India, it is possible BMW could follow suit.

