All-electric Audi e-tron GT range launched in India: Priced at Rs 1.8 crore

Audi India has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio even further with the launch of the e-tron GT. The new all-electric four-door coupe has been launched and is capable of driving 500 km on a single charge.

By:Updated: Sep 22, 2021 12:20 PM

The Audi e-tron GT has been launched in India for a price of Rs 1.8 crore (ex-showroom). The e-tron GT is the third battery electric vehicle from the brand to be launched in the Indian market. Earlier this year, Audi introduced the e-tron SUV and the e-tron Sportback. The e-tron GT extends the range of options to Indian customers, the widest luxury electric car range of any luxury automaker in India. In the current market, rivals like Mercedes-Benz only offer the EQC SUV while the Jaguar I-Pace is the other electric SUV on sale.

The e-tron GT is largely based on the Porsche Taycan. The Taycan was scheduled to reach Indian shores in 2020, but due to the pandemic, those plans took a backseat. For now, the newer Audi e-tron GT will be the first all-electric four-door coupe to be sold in the Indian market.

As standard, the e-tron GT draws power from a 93 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. An electric motor is mounted on the front as well as the rear axle for a dual motor set up, offering Quattro all-wheel-drive. But, there are two versions of the e-tron GT. With Boost Mode activated, the standard e-tron GT Quattro offers a maximum of 530hp and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 4.1 seconds. On the WLTP cycle, Audi claims it would be good for a range of 388-500kms on a single charge.

The sportier Audi RS e-tron GT on the other hand has the same setup. But is tuned to offer 646hp and 830Nm of torque with boost mode activated. In that setup, it sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds. On the WLTP cycle, Audi says the RS e-tron GT can deliver between 401-481kms of driving range on a single charge. Both versions of the e-tron GT are designed to be compatible with 11kW AC up to  270 kW DC charging. With a 270 kW DC fast charger, Audi claims that the e-tron GT can recharge itself from 5-80% in 22.5 minutes.

The Audi e-tron GT Quattro has been launched in India for a price of Rs 1.8 crore. The RS e-tron GT on the other hand is priced at Rs 2.05 crore. All prices are ex-showroom.

