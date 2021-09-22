All-electric Audi e-tron GT range launched in India: Priced at Rs 1.8 crore

Audi India has expanded its electric vehicle portfolio even further with the launch of the e-tron GT. The new all-electric four-door coupe has been launched and is capable of driving 500 km on a single charge.

The Audi e-tron GT has been launched in India for a price of Rs 1.8 crore (ex-showroom). The e-tron GT is the third battery electric vehicle from the brand to be launched in the Indian market. Earlier this year, Audi introduced the e-tron SUV and the e-tron Sportback. The e-tron GT extends the range of options to Indian customers, the widest luxury electric car range of any luxury automaker in India. In the current market, rivals like Mercedes-Benz only offer the EQC SUV while the Jaguar I-Pace is the other electric SUV on sale.

The e-tron GT is largely based on the Porsche Taycan. The Taycan was scheduled to reach Indian shores in 2020, but due to the pandemic, those plans took a backseat. For now, the newer Audi e-tron GT will be the first all-electric four-door coupe to be sold in the Indian market.

As standard, the e-tron GT draws power from a 93 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. An electric motor is mounted on the front as well as the rear axle for a dual motor set up, offering Quattro all-wheel-drive. But, there are two versions of the e-tron GT. With Boost Mode activated, the standard e-tron GT Quattro offers a maximum of 530hp and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 4.1 seconds. On the WLTP cycle, Audi claims it would be good for a range of 388-500kms on a single charge.

The sportier Audi RS e-tron GT on the other hand has the same setup. But is tuned to offer 646hp and 830Nm of torque with boost mode activated. In that setup, it sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds. On the WLTP cycle, Audi says the RS e-tron GT can deliver between 401-481kms of driving range on a single charge. Both versions of the e-tron GT are designed to be compatible with 11kW AC up to 270 kW DC charging. With a 270 kW DC fast charger, Audi claims that the e-tron GT can recharge itself from 5-80% in 22.5 minutes.

The Audi e-tron GT Quattro has been launched in India for a price of Rs 1.8 crore. The RS e-tron GT on the other hand is priced at Rs 2.05 crore. All prices are ex-showroom.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.