All buses in India to switch to alternate source of fuel within next two years: Nitin Gadkari

It's a known fact that the transport minister, Nitin Gadkari, is a huge fan of alternative source of fuel. More often than not, he has asked industry folks to switch to pure electric, even the minister knows that without corresponding infrastructure development, it isn't possible. Nitin Gadkari, at the national conclave on energy efficiency, said that all buses in the country will switch to alternate source of fuel. This will include bio-CNG, methanol and ethanol. He was quoted as saying a few months ago that all the electric vehicle transition will happen on its own. For that conventional-fuelled vehicles won't have to be banned. Gadkari mentioned that in the future, within next two years, all buses in India will run on electricity.

Currently in India, a few states have pure electricity-run buses. These are also part of a pilot programme to see how successful or not will be the implementation of electric technology. As we are all aware, it is a clean way of running a vehicle with no emissions at all. Fossil fuel dependence is minimal in the process and the overall oil import bill for the country too goes down. This is expected to strengthen the economy, but only with widespread adoption.

Niti Aayog, the government's think tank, had earlier proposed that there should be strict deadlines for phasing out diesel as well as petrol two-and three-wheelers in India. However, Gadkari has put this on hold for the moment. There was a strong opposition from the two-wheeler makers like Bajaj and TVS who said that this wasn't possible.