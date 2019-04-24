After Bengaluru, Ather Energy to enter Chennai in June 2019 with Ather 450, 340 smart electric scooters

Ather Energy has announced its plans of entering Chennai in the month of June 2019. Chennai is the second city in which Ather Energy will be entering in India with the first one being Bengaluru. With this, Ather enters its rapid expansion phase and plans to be in 30 cities over the next couple of years. As in the case of Bengaluru, Ather Energy will be introducing both its products 450 and 340, along with setting-up its public charging infrastructure, Ather Grid. In order to encourage the adoption of EVs in the city, Ather Energy has announced free charging at Ather Points for all electric vehicles for the first 6 months.

Ather’s electric scooters bring ease of access to the owners by allowing them to identify charging point locations and their real time availability through the Ather Grid app. This model is currently available in Bengaluru with Ather Grid up and running at 24 charging locations with 31 charging points. Ather Energy today also opened its early access privileges to Chennaites and the rest of India. The company said in a press statement that the “Pre-Order Interest” option on the company’s website gives consumers priority deliveries, early access to book the Ather 450 & Ather 340 and invitations to exclusive events and test rides. Ather Energy reiterated its commitment to developing India’s charging ecosystem by announcing its pan-India association with Godrej Nature’s Basket recently. The partnership will see Ather Energy setting-up its charging stations - Ather Point - at Godrej Nature’s Baskets’ 35 odd locations across the country.

Commenting on Ather Energy's plans of entering Chennai, Ravneet Phokela, Chief Business Officer said that after a successful launch in Bengaluru, the company is expanding across the country starting with Chennai. The launch in Chennai is like a homecoming for Ather, as the organization was conceptualised at IIT Madras. Ather Energy says that it has already started receiving pre-order interest from enthusiasts on the website. He adds that as the company enters this exciting market, it is looking at extending the same go-to-market strategy that it employed in Bengaluru, starting with accepting pre-orders, setting up of the charging infrastructure and the Experience Center, followed by the delivery of vehicles.

Catch all the latest auto news and reviews on our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!