After Ather, CredR ties up with Ampere for exchange old petrol scooters with electric scooters

Ampere has announced an exchange program for its electric scooters and a partnership with CredR will provide ease of price quote generation for the used two-wheeler (to be deducted from the final price a new Ampere scooter).

By:September 11, 2020 12:29 PM

Ampere Zeal electric scooter

Ampere Electric has announced its collaboration with CredR for an exchange program under which customers can replace any old petrol-powered two-wheeler with an electric scooter. Facilitating the exchange process, CredR will provide instant quotes for old petrol scooters which would hence reduce the upfront purchase price of the electric scooter. This exchange program will be launched in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad and will soon be expanded across India.

The exchange program requires the customers to bring their old petrol scooter or motorcycle at any Ampere EV showroom for a physical inspection and valuation. CredR will then generate a price quote/estimate through a proprietary pricing application.

To complete the transaction, CredR will verify the documents and the health of the petrol version of the two-wheeler. The exchange price will then be adjusted against the final cost of the new Ampere Electric scooters.

Also read: Exchange any bike, scooter with Ather electric scooter: Ather Energy, CredR join hands

Ampere electric recently launched a new electric scooter called Magnus Pro which, according to the company, is gaining popularity. Ampere, in the last 12 years, has created a customer base of over 60,000. The company claims that over the past few years, it has contributed to the environment by saving 100 lakh litres of petrol and saving on about 45000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Earlier this year, Ather Energy and CredR announced a partnership for the exchange of any two-wheeler with an Ather electric scooter. Ather Energy announced its exchange program in June and collaborated with CredR to ease price quote generation for the used two-wheeler.

