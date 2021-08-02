ABB India partners with Audi India to provide charging solutions for e-tron range

The Terra AC wallbox charger can deliver 11 kW power to the Audi e-tron and complies with all safety standards and necessary certifications, ABB India noted.

By:Updated: Aug 02, 2021 5:50 PM
Audi e-tron front right

 

ABB India has announced a partnership with Audi India to provide charging solutions for the e-tron range. The former said in a press release that in order to ensure a premium charging customer experience, the Audi e–tron and Audi e-tron Sportback are offered with ABB‘s smart Terra AC wall box charger with the car to the customers for smart charging at home. The Terra AC wallbox charger can deliver 11 kW power to the Audi e-tron and complies with all safety standards and necessary certifications, the brand noted. The charger has multiple options for network connectivity including LAN, Wifi, and 4G SIM connectivity and the same can be connected to Cloud, on OCPP protocol.

The charger also comes with all the in-built protection that makes it safe and reliable to be used not only at home but also in parking and commercial buildings, ABB claims. Speaking on the latest announcement, Kiran Dutt, President, Electrification business, ABB India said that in line with making the global best in class charging technology available in India, the company is pleased to offer its smart EV chargers for Audi India for their fully electric vehicle e-tron in India. Dutt further stated that ABB offers a range of AC as well as DC fast-charging solutions for EVs along with seamless back-end integration for AC chargers with ChargerSync.

Moreover, Dutt said that the Terra AC wallbox is ideal for home, delivering high-value quality, futureproof flexibility, and advanced safety and protection. The charger has various options for network connectivity including LAN, Wifi, and 4G SIM connectivity. ABB is one of the leading global technology companies with a history dating back to over 130 years. The company says that its success is driven by around 1,05,000 employees in over 100 countries. ABB has over 200 manufacturing sites and the brand says that its 55,000+ employees are dedicated to delivering safe, smart, and sustainable electrification.

Latest Auto News

