A few years later, an electric Lamborghini will be a reality

We knew this was coming, and a lot of petrol heads may still be rubbing their eyes in disbelief, but Lamborghini—the maker of some of the world’s most powerful petrol engine supercars—has decided to go electric.

Last week Stephan Winkelmann, the president and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, presented ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ (Towards Cor Tauri): a roadmap to decarbonisation of future Lamborghini models and of the Sant’Agata Bolognese site based on a holistic approach to its environmental sustainability strategy. “Throughout the product electrification process, Lamborghini will focus on identifying technologies and solutions that guarantee top performance and driving dynamics in keeping with the marque’s tradition. In reference to the logo chosen by company founder Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1963, Cor Tauri is the brightest star in the Taurus constellation, and represents Lamborghini’s move towards a future that is electrified but faithful to the heart and soul of the ‘bull’ brand,” the company said in a statement.

This sustainability roadmap will comprise of three phases:

Celebrating the combustion engine (2021-2022) phase: By presenting models paying tribute to the company’s recent period of success. This phase will be characterised by the development of combustion engines for versions that pay homage to the brand’s glorious history and iconic products past and present. Two new cars in the V12 model line-up will be announced in 2021.

Hybrid transition (by the end of 2024): In 2023, Lamborghini will launch its first hybrid series production car, and by the end of 2024 the entire range will be electrified. Performance and the authentic Lamborghini driving experience will remain the focus of the company’s engineers and technicians in developing new technologies, and the application of lightweight carbon fibre materials will be crucial in compensating for weight due to electrification. Leading this transition will be an investment of more than 1.5 billion euros allocated over four years, the largest in Lamborghini’s history.

First fully-electric Lamborghini (second half of the decade): Acceleration in the second part of the decade will be dedicated to full-electric vehicles, with the vision of a fourth model in the future. Technological innovation in this phase will be oriented towards ensuring remarkable performance and positioning the new product at the top of its segment.

