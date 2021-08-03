90km range Komaki XGT X5 electric scooter launched for elderly, specially-abled people

The lead-acid scooter can be ordered for just Rs 72,500 while the Li-ion unit is for Rs 90,500.

August 3, 2021 4:16 PM

Komaki which has been launching new electric scooters and bikes nearly every month has come up with something thoughtful for the elderly as well as specially-abled people. The company has launched the Komaki XGT X5 scooter with a mechanical parking feature. There are also the special wheels on both sides of the scooter. The brand claims that it has so far sold this scooter to more than 1,000 elderly folks. Speaking of numbers, in the first half of 2021, Komaki managed to move more than 21,000 EVs from its showrooms. For booking the XGT X5, one can simply log on to the company website and express their intent. The showroom will get in touch the customer to further initiate talks. All Komaki scooters also come with an EMI facility thereby reducing the economical burden. One can order the scooter in lead acid as well as Li-ion configuration.

The lead-acid scooter can be ordered for just Rs 72,500 while the Li-ion unit is for Rs 90,500. The claimed range for both the scooters is 80-90km/charge. These scooters have regenerative braking systems dialled in as well. These are low-speed electric scooters and hence will require no registration or license. There are multiple utility spaces as well to keep the knick-knacks.

“As a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, we feel that it is our responsibility to serve the people of this country without leaving anyone behind. We stand by our vision of creating a clean and green India as we embark upon newer journeys to delight our customers. We believe in investing in the happiness of the people, knowing they will continue to support us wherever we set our foot”, says Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Vehicle Division.

