‘60% surge in EV retrofitting’: GoGoA1 to launch conversion kits for cars & CVs this year

The company plans to launch conversion kits for more two- and three-wheeler models in March 2022 followed by four-wheelers and commercial vehicles in the next financial year.

Mumbai-based EV conversion company GoGoA1 had announced that it has witnessed a 60 percent surge in demand for the conversion kits since it first launched them. The company retails India’s first RTO-approved electric conversion kit for motorcycles. It specialises in providing OEM/ODM and electric & solar-powered vehicles and components. The company mainly concentrates on the transformation of existing fuel two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and cars into electric-powered technologies by creating hybrid and complete conversion kits.

50+ franchises PAN India

GoGoA1 has a wide franchise network with over 50+ franchisees registered pan India in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Delhi and across India. For all the franchise owners, GoGoA1 provides options, including partnering for installation of the conversion kit, battery swapping and leasing the vehicle.

Empanelling with Delhi government for retrofitting old vehicles

GoGoA1 has also been empanelled by the Delhi Government under compliance with National Green Tribunal. It is the only company from Maharashtra, to be a part of the government’s move to convert 10-year-old Hero Honda Splendor motorcylces into electric vehicles.

The company launched their conversion kit for Splendor in August 2021 which gives an average range of approximately 151 km under ideal conditions. The kit comes with a hub motor, regenerative controller, wrist throttle, drum brake, battery SoC, wiring harness, key switch, controller box and swing arm. It get a 72 V 40 Ah battery and the motor capacity offers a peak power output of 4 kW with 67 Nm of torque.

An overhaul of relating laws

The company opines that the law in India relating to retrofitting is very stringent which allows only authorised state agency to install the retrofit kits. More companies like RTO-approved GoGoA1, should be added to the retrofitting market besides the authorised players.

“Retrofitting needs a lot of policy support from the governing bodies also. Converting old vehicles will increase the number of electric vehicles on the roads without adding new vehicles. This will also increase the useful life span of existing vehicles by 5-7 years and would also not fall into the new scrappage policy.”