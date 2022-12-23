scorecardresearch

5 most affordable electric scooters in India

Despite quite an affordable pricetag, the Bounce Infinity E1 gets Bluetooth connectivity, geofencing, anti-theft and tow alerts.

Written by Arushi Rawat
5 most affordable electric scooters in India

‘Electric’ is taking over, one mode of transportation at a time and electric scooters are probably the cheapest and easiest way to enter the ecosystem without burning a hole in your pocket. So here are the current 5 most-affordable electric scooters available in India right now. 

Bounce Infinity E1

Price- Rs 45,099

Using a 2 kWh 48V 39 Ah swappable battery pack that is paired to a hub motor that claims to offer this EV a top speed of 65kmph. The Bounce Infinity E1 produces just 2.9bhp of peak power whereas the peak torque is at 83Nm. The IP67-rated lithium-ion battery claims to fully charge in four-five hours and offers a range of 85 km. There are two ride modes Eco and Sport. 

Also Read

Despite quite an affordable pricetag, the Infinity E1 gets Bluetooth connectivity, geofencing, anti-theft and tow alerts as well as a drag mode, that allows you to move the scooter in case of a puncture.

Also Read

Hero Electric Optima CX

 Price- Rs 62,190

The Optima CX is powered by a 550W BLDC motor that produces 1.2bhp of peak power while being paired to a 52.2V, 30Ah lithium phosphate battery that takes 4-5 hours to charge completely. 

The scooter is offered with both single and double battery variants priced at Rs 62,190 and Rs 77,490 respectively. The double battery variant claims a range of 140 km on a single charge and a top speed of 45 km/hr.

Ampere Magnus EX 

Price- Rs 73,999

The Ampere Magnus EX gets an LCD screen, an integrated USB port, keyless entry, and an anti-theft alarm. For powertrain duties, it uses a 1.2 kW motor that is good for 55 km/hr of top speed. Paired to a 60V, 30Ah battery, the scooter takes 6-7 hours to charge 0-100% using a 5 amp socket. The Magnus EX claims an ARAI-certified range of 121 kms.

Hero Electric Photon 

Price- Rs 80,790

The Hero Electric Photon is powered by a 72V 26 Ah battery pack mated to a 1200W motor. The battery completely charges in 5 hours and claims a range of 90 km on a full charge. The electric scooter has a top speed of 45 km/hr. In terms of features it gets an LED headlight and tail light as well as alloy wheels.

Okinawa Praise Pro

Price- Rs. 87,593

Okinawa Praise Pro has a top speed of 58 km/hr and is powered by a 1kW BLDC motor paired to a 2kWh lithium-ion removable battery. The electric scooter claims a range of 88 km on a single charge. The battery takes close to 2-3 hours to completely charge and the scooter also has a ‘Sport mode. The feature list includes keyless entry, central locking with an anti-theft alarm, a fully digital LCD console, conventional telescopic forks and twin rear shocks.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 08:00:00 am