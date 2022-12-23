5 most affordable electric scooters in India

Despite quite an affordable pricetag, the Bounce Infinity E1 gets Bluetooth connectivity, geofencing, anti-theft and tow alerts.

‘Electric’ is taking over, one mode of transportation at a time and electric scooters are probably the cheapest and easiest way to enter the ecosystem without burning a hole in your pocket. So here are the current 5 most-affordable electric scooters available in India right now.

Bounce Infinity E1

Price- Rs 45,099

Using a 2 kWh 48V 39 Ah swappable battery pack that is paired to a hub motor that claims to offer this EV a top speed of 65kmph. The Bounce Infinity E1 produces just 2.9bhp of peak power whereas the peak torque is at 83Nm. The IP67-rated lithium-ion battery claims to fully charge in four-five hours and offers a range of 85 km. There are two ride modes Eco and Sport.

Despite quite an affordable pricetag, the Infinity E1 gets Bluetooth connectivity, geofencing, anti-theft and tow alerts as well as a drag mode, that allows you to move the scooter in case of a puncture.

Hero Electric Optima CX

Price- Rs 62,190

The Optima CX is powered by a 550W BLDC motor that produces 1.2bhp of peak power while being paired to a 52.2V, 30Ah lithium phosphate battery that takes 4-5 hours to charge completely.

The scooter is offered with both single and double battery variants priced at Rs 62,190 and Rs 77,490 respectively. The double battery variant claims a range of 140 km on a single charge and a top speed of 45 km/hr.

Ampere Magnus EX

Price- Rs 73,999

The Ampere Magnus EX gets an LCD screen, an integrated USB port, keyless entry, and an anti-theft alarm. For powertrain duties, it uses a 1.2 kW motor that is good for 55 km/hr of top speed. Paired to a 60V, 30Ah battery, the scooter takes 6-7 hours to charge 0-100% using a 5 amp socket. The Magnus EX claims an ARAI-certified range of 121 kms.

Hero Electric Photon

Price- Rs 80,790

The Hero Electric Photon is powered by a 72V 26 Ah battery pack mated to a 1200W motor. The battery completely charges in 5 hours and claims a range of 90 km on a full charge. The electric scooter has a top speed of 45 km/hr. In terms of features it gets an LED headlight and tail light as well as alloy wheels.

Okinawa Praise Pro

Price- Rs. 87,593

Okinawa Praise Pro has a top speed of 58 km/hr and is powered by a 1kW BLDC motor paired to a 2kWh lithium-ion removable battery. The electric scooter claims a range of 88 km on a single charge. The battery takes close to 2-3 hours to completely charge and the scooter also has a ‘Sport mode. The feature list includes keyless entry, central locking with an anti-theft alarm, a fully digital LCD console, conventional telescopic forks and twin rear shocks.