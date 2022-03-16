Bounce battery-swapping stations now to be interoperable with other EVs

Bounce has opened interoperable swapping stations in partnership with Ampere and plans to include more manufacturers in the near future.

In an industry-first move, two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Bounce Infinity has announced the opening up of its battery-swapping network for other EV brands. Bounce said on Tuesday it has struck a strategic partnership with Greaves Retail to provide battery-swapping stations for Greaves-owned Ampere scooters.

As part of this partnership, the company plans to target 10 cities with 300 battery swapping stations per city in different parts of the country to help Greaves Retail strengthen last-mile connectivity. Also, the battery swapping service will be for both electric two-wheelers (Ampere) and three-wheelers (B2B & B2C segments). All popular models of Ampere could soon use Bounce’s stations for charging and swapping.

Bounce also plans to sign more such partnerships with EV manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the near future to ramp up usage of its battery-swapping network. The Bengaluru-based start-up had recently announced the launch of its ‘Infinity’ line of EV two-wheelers priced at Rs 68,000. However, as a part of this unique strategy, Bounce customers were also allowed to purchase the new Infinity electric scooter at a much lower price without the battery at just Rs 36,000. These users can instead swap and charge batteries on the go using the company’s battery-swapping network. The same functionality is now open to EVs manufactured by Ampere.

Speaking to FE, Bounce co-founder and COO Anil G said that Ampere scooter owners can now purchase two-wheeler EVs at less than 40-50% of the original cost without the battery included. The Bounce Infinity swapping stations work on similar principles to a fuel station. The stations will have charged and ready-to-go batteries for Ampere customers and customers can easily swap with their near-empty batteries in a few minutes. With this infrastructure in place, EV customers wouldn’t have to wait for their two-wheelers and three-wheelers to charge, be anxious about the range or remember to charge it.

“We envision our charging station very similar to that of a fuel station which supports multiple form factors without limitations. Hence from day one, we have been laying down infrastructure for battery swapping stations to be interoperable with other scooters as well,” added Anil.

The start-up aims to set up battery swapping stations within one kilometre of anywhere within metro cities as a starting point. It is also building a robust swapping infrastructure to support over 10 lakh scooters in the next 12-24 months, the start-up said in a statement. The company has also partnered with brands such as Nobroker, Park+, Unigas, Readyassist, HelloWorld, Goodbox etc to set up chagrin infrastructure.

The Bounce Swapping Station network has a distribution of over 200 stations which have completed over 10,00,000 swaps. Bounce is backed by marquee investors such as Accel India, Accel US, Sequoia Capital India, B Capital, Falcon Edge, Qualcomm, Chirate, Omidyar Network, Maverick Capital, etc, and has raised over $220 million.