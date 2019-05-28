22Motors gets patent for Hill Assist: First in India and how it’s useful

22Motors has announced that it has obtained a worldwide patent for its invention of the hill assist control feature, a first in electric two-wheelers in India. The company said in a press statement that the patent was filed on 7th February 2019 and was granted on 9th May 2019. According to 22Motors, the said feature will provide riders with a composed all-terrain journey while also eliminating any possibility of accidents when on inclined ground. On a gradient, the hill-assist control automatically engages and stops the two-wheeler from rolling backwards and hence, gives the rider a few seconds to accelerate forward. Moreover, this system also prevents the vehicle from rolling backwards during bumper-to-bumper traffic. With that being said, the hill assist feature will benefit the riders in ways more than one.

Commenting on this, Parveen Kharb, CEO and Co-founder, 22Motors said that people often underestimate the dangers of riding uphill and while most four-wheelers are complete with safety features like hill start assist, the company firmly believe that everyone has an equal right to safety. 22Motors felt the need to engineer similar technology for two-wheelers and the brand is thrilled that its commitment to deliver the best to its consumers has been recognised in the form of this patent. He added that at 22Motors, rider safety is integral to the business and products speak for the philosophy. This invention is yet another step in our journey to make premium products that are futuristic, powerful and practical.

22Motors’ Flow – the company's upcoming electric scooter has three modes namely Reverse mode, Cruise mode and Drag mode. The drag mode available on the scooter allows riders to continue riding the scooter during a breakdown at 3 kilometres per hour, which is the average walking speed, eliminating the need to drag the scooter.

