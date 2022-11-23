2023 Tata Tigor EV with 315 km range launched: Priced from Rs 12.49 lakh

The new 2023 Tata Tigor EV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh, ex-showroom. This electric sub-compact sedan is claimed to offer a driving range of 315 km per charge.

Tata Motors has introduced the updated Tigor EV in the Indian market. The new 2023 Tata Tigor EV has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12.49 lakh, ex-showroom. This electric sub-compact sedan now gets an enhanced driving range, a new colour scheme, new variants, and more features as well. Its variant-wise prices are mentioned below.

2023 Tata Tigor EV: Variant-wise prices

Tigor EV Variants Price (ex-showroom) XE Rs 12.49 lakh XT Rs 12.99 lakh XZ+ Rs 13.49 lakh XZ+ Lux Rs 13.75 lakh

The new 2023 Tata Tigor EV is offered in four trim levels, XE, XT, XZ+ & XZ+ Lux, with prices ranging from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh, ex-showroom. It doesn’t have any direct rivals in India. However, indirectly it takes on its siblings, the Tata Tiago EV and the Nexon EV.

2023 Tata Tigor EV: Range and Features

The new Tata Tigor EV is powered by a 26 kWh liquid-cooled IP67-rated battery pack which is paired with an electric motor. This powertrain develops 74 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to offer a driving range of 315 km per charge, i.e. 9 km more than before. In terms of features, it gets multi-mode regen, connected car technology, TPMS, a tyre puncture repair kit, and more.

Watch Video | Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review:

Commenting on the launch, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, “The EV industry is witnessing tremendous growth and is gaining popularity in the Indian market. In line with our New Forever philosophy, it is now time to upgrade the Tigor.ev with more tech and premium features. We are happy to present to you the new Tigor.ev with an extended range of 315km (ARAI certified) – More Tech, More Luxe, More.ev.”

