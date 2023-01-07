2023 Ather 450X launched: Gets new colours, software update & more

The new 2023 Ather 450X has been launched in India at Rs 1.42 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. This electric scooter gets new colour variants, a major software update and a lot more.

Ather Energy, a popular Bengaluru-based EV start-up, has introduced the updated 450X electric scooter. The new 2023 Ather 450X has been launched in India at Rs 1.42 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. One can book it online on the company’s website or by visiting their nearest Ather Space. With the latest revision, the 450X gets new colours, software update and a lot more.

2023 Ather 450X: What’s new?

The updated Ather 450X is offered in six colours, including four new ones. They are: Cosmic Black, Lunar Grey, Salt Green, Ravishing Red, Space Grey and Still White. Ather Energy has also rolled out the AtherStack 5.0 software update which provides a new UI for the dashboard, Google-powered vector maps and auto hold (hill hold).

The company revealed that cruise control, crawl control and advanced re-gen features are currently under testing and they will be rolled out soon. Ather’s 450X now gets a re-designed seat and the company is offering a host of accessories as well. Moreover, the EV maker has announced an industry first buyback offer for its first 1,000 customers.

Ather 450X: Battery, range and performance

Mechanically, the 450X remains the same as before. The new Ather 450X Gen 3 features a 3.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack paired with a 6 kW electric motor that develops 26 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to offer a riding range of 146 km per charge in ideal conditions and its TrueRange is rated at 105 km on a single charge.

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the rollout of the new AtherStack 5.0, Tarun Mehta, Co-Founder & CEO, Ather Energy, said, ” In 2018, when we launched AtherStack in Ather 450, it was the first ever software engine on any two-wheeler in India, probably even globally. It powered first-to-market experiences like the touchscreen dashboard, onboard navigation, and remote diagnostics, which barely existed even in luxury cars at that time.”

He added, “With a fluid new UI and Google Vector Maps, AtherStack 5.0 takes our touchscreen and maps experience to a whole new level. It also enables us to leverage our hardware to unlock new experiences such as AutoHoldTM. AtherStack will continue to form a core of our product strategy, allowing us to constantly keep enhancing our product experience on the existing hardware platform.”

